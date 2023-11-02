Gymnastics Coach in Women's Artistic Gymnastic, NIU Jämtlands Gymnasium
2023-11-02
Östersundsgymnasterna, an association with strong positive development that offers fantastic training opportunities in one of the most modern gymnastic arenas in Sweden. In collaboration with Jämtlands Gymnasium (High school), we have been engaged in NIU (Nationally approved sports education) in Woman gymnastics (WAG). We are looking for an experienced and well-educated coach for the WAG gymnasts.
Who are you?
You stand behind the Swedish Gymnastics Association's values and code of conduct
You develop our purposeful gymnasts based on the individual 's conditions.
You are used to planning for long- and short-term goals, both on an individual training basis as well as for competition planning.
You plan and conduct training, competition, and camps professional manner
You can easily communicate with gymnasts, parents, and colleagues.
You actively contribute to an association that has the ambition to grow and develop.
You are a collaborator.
You have at least coaching education corresponding level 2-3 Swedish WAG or up to level CoP.
Solid experience as a coach.
You are structured and see reporting as an important part of the work.
You are a proficient verbal and written communicator in Swedish or English.
If you have other leadership and pedagogical education, it is of course of merit.
What does the position entail?
The employment is a full-time position. You will be responsible for the coaching of the students/gymnasts who attend NIU WAG during their morning practice. You will follow and be a role model when it comes to the values in the education plan that the school provides. You are a part of a team of coaches at school for different sports. You will also train our Club gymnasts in WAG during evening practice and some weekends. The position also involves traveling for camps and competitions.
Who are we?
Östersundsgymnasterna is an association with about six hundred participants and approximately one hundred volunteering coaches and three employees. We have a broad operation with competitive WAG, Male AG(MAG), TeamGym and Rhythmic gymnastics as well as training groups in gymnastics, parkour, and trampoline as well as introductory and child gymnastics. In WAG, which will be your focus, the association has seventy-five gymnasts and just over twenty coaches. Our gymnast competes on the Swedish level system up to junior and senior CoP.
Application
We aim to fill the position no later than January 2024, but if we find the right person, the position may be filled before the application deadline. Please submit your application to hr@ostersundsgymnasterna no later than December 13.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please send an email to hr@ostersundsgymnasterna.se
or call.
Coach My Lindskog Andersson +46 (0)70-659 53 76,
Coach Anja Andersson +46 (0)70-377 45 65
Board member Gun Olsson +46 (0)70 550 65 08
Links
Jämtland's Gymnasium Wargentin (JGY) http://jgy.se/gymnasieprogram/ovriga-program/niu/
Östersund Arena: https://360.ostersund.se/ostersundarena/
Attach CV, salary expectations, and cover letter
