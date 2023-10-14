Guest Relation Specialist
Are you dreaming of being a part of something greater, something that changes the rules of the game? World of Volvo is on its way to realizing that dream, and we are now seeking passionate individuals who want to be part of this journey. We are in the process of building our Guest Relations Team, which will play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our visitors.
About World of Volvo:
At World of Volvo, we don't just deal with cars; we deal with experiences. We have created a Brand Experience Center like no other, and we strongly believe that an amazing place requires amazing people. Our world is an endless source of inspiration, and we are ready to share it with the world.
Your Role:
As a Guest Relations Specialist, you will be the one to welcome our visitors with a smile and make their experience memorable. You will be our outward face and build strong relationships with our guests. You will rotate between the house's information desk/reception, our exhibition, our Volvo store, and our conference and co-working area. The role involves varied working hours, both day and evening shifts, and two weekends per month.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Warmly welcoming visitors and guiding them through World of Volvo.
Answering questions and providing information about our products and the Volvo brand.
Creating a positive atmosphere and ensuring that our visitors feel like part of our Volvo family.
Resolving any questions or issues in a professional and friendly manner.
Collaborating with other team members to ensure a seamless experience for our guests.
Who We're Looking For:
We are looking for individuals who share our passion for Volvo and want to be part of something greater than themselves.
To succeed in the role of Guest Relations Specialist, we believe you should:
Be an outgoing person with a positive attitude.
Have excellent communication skills and the ability to build strong relationships.
Be service-oriented and always strive to exceed our guests' expectations.
Be flexible and capable of handling different situations with calm and professionalism.
Have a passion for cars and an interest in learning more about Volvo.
We also believe that to be successful and excel in the role, you need to be fluent in both Swedish and English, both in speaking and writing.
How to Join Our World:
If you are ready to take on the role of Guest Relations Specialist at World of Volvo, we look forward to hearing from you! Please submit your application and CV, and tell us why you are the perfect candidate for us.
