Growth Performance Operator
Ecareer AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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Growth Performance Operator
Global Performance Growth Operator - Paid, Organic, Funnels, Experiments & Revenue Growth
Company platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies
Role type: Hands-on doer / builder / operator - not a status title
Talent market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
WHY THIS ROLE EXISTS
We need a growth operator who can turn marketing activity into measurable commercial outcomes. This role is not about branding discussions. It focuses on leads, funnels, conversion, experiments, and growth reflected in the numbers.
ABOUT NORDIC INVESTIN GROUP
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across education, AI, legal services, talent, staffing, digital platforms, international expansion, and capital strategy. We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses and we need people who can take unclear, slow, manual, or broken areas and turn them into working systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from anywhere in the world may apply. The role is written for people who are comfortable with a US-style execution environment: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, and accountability. The final employing entity, assignment scope, and sister-company placement will be shared after the interview process.
YOUR MISSION
Build and execute growth initiatives across digital channels, campaigns, funnels, and offers. You will test quickly, learn quickly, and connect marketing work to revenue outcomes.
WHAT YOU WILL TAKE OWNERSHIP OF
• Create growth experiments across paid ads, organic content, landing pages, webinars, email, and retargeting.
• Measure conversion from visitor to lead, lead to meeting, meeting to customer, and customer to retention.
• Collaborate with creative, sales, and automation teams to improve full-funnel performance.
• Identify high-ROI growth channels and stop low-performing activity quickly.
• Build campaign dashboards covering spend, leads, conversion, cost, and revenue contribution.
• Turn marketing into a repeatable growth engine across brands and sister companies.
FIRST 90 DAYS
• Audit current growth channels and identify the highest-impact bottlenecks.
• Launch a focused growth experiment plan with weekly measurement.
• Improve one funnel from landing page to booked meeting or application.
• Create a dashboard linking campaign activity to commercial outcomes.
KPI FRAMEWORK
KPI - How success is measured
Qualified lead volume - Leads that meet the target profile and can enter the sales or recruitment flow.
CAC / cost per result - Cost to generate qualified leads, meetings, or customers.
Conversion improvement - Lift across key funnel steps.
Experiment velocity - Number of meaningful tests launched and reviewed.
Revenue contribution - Revenue influenced or generated by growth activity.
Channel discipline - Low-performing campaigns stopped or improved quickly.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
• Growth mindset with hands-on experience across campaigns and funnels.
• Comfortable using data, running creative tests, shaping offers, and owning commercial outcomes.
• Can build without waiting for a large team or a perfect budget.
• Strong bias toward measurable action.
• Can objectively assess performance and move on from underperforming campaigns.
THIS ROLE IS NOT FOR YOU IF
• You need a perfectly defined role before you can start.
• You prefer meetings, opinions, and process over shipped work.
• You wait for instructions instead of creating the next logical step.
• You avoid accountability when numbers, deadlines, or deliverables are visible.
• You want a status title more than a real operating mission.
SELECTION PROCESS
We do not hire based on resume language alone. We verify execution. The process may include:
• Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and relevant execution experience.
• Role-specific work sample or case assignment. We assess how you think and how you execute.
• Practical assessment connected to the real work of Nordic Investin Group or one of its sister companies.
• Reference checks with people who have seen you perform under pressure.
• Final conversation where we share the likely company, scope, expectations, and compensation structure.
HOW TO APPLY
Apply with a concise explanation of what you have built, solved, sold, improved, delivered, or automated that demonstrates you can take responsibility without waiting for permission. Provide evidence of execution. We are looking for people who move work forward.
Core expectation: take responsibility, solve problems, ship work, and push results beyond normal levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7672435-1978376". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9888507