Growth & Marketing Lead
2023-11-15
About Mindler
Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor with the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Since then, we have focused on de-stigmatizing mental health through global campaigns which have helped thousands of people to meet a psychologist via our app.
Being the leading provider within our area we aim to make an impact on how people take emotional empowerment over their own mental health.
The role:
As a Growth & Marketing Lead you will be part of the Marketing team in Sweden working closely with various stakeholders e.g. our Country Managers and report to our CRO. You will be responsible for driving the growth and marketing strategies to meet key performance metrics in various markets and business areas. This includes managing digital accounts, paid social channels, and driving commercial performance through growth strategies.
This is a fixed-term contract to cover paternity leave (feb-sep 2024).
Key responsibilities:
Track and analyze growth activities, delivering reports to the Management Team and Board of Directors.
Set up and improve funnels for user acquisition, collaborating with other departments.
Guide A/B creative tests and continuously test different campaigns on various Ad platforms.
Manage marketing P&L, allocate budgets, and reach set targets.
Analyze, optimize, and modify ad spend and ongoing projects to achieve goals.
Test new channels and trends.
Work hands-on with growth, marketing, and branding efforts within digital offers, B2B, and physical clinics.
Who are you?
4+ years of experience within the marketing field.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business or Marketing.
Proven experience with digital marketing, including search ads, paid social, and programmatic ads working towards clear goals.
Hands-on and strategic experience with SEO.
Proficient in managing a significant marketing budget, with a track record of successful campaigns with low Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).
Familiarity with organic social media channels and audience engagement.
Strong interpersonal skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Its a plus if you have:
Experience within PR/PA.
Experience from working in a startup environment.
Experience from health-tech.
Meritorious: Experience in primary care in Sweden or health-tech startups.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom, and the chance to join a well-funded company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of digital mental health care. Since we are just in the beginning of our growth journey, you will play an important part in influencing how we work together and how we make the most impact to help our customers and further improve mental health in the society.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age.
