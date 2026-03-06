Growth Marketing & Revenue Operations Manager
2026-03-06
We're looking for a data-driven, hands-on Growth Marketing & Revenue Operations Manager to own and scale our paid media, website performance, CRM (HubSpot), and marketing automation ecosystem.
This is a cross-functional role at the intersection of performance marketing, website ownership, CRM operations, SEO, attribution, and experimentation. You'll work closely with the Marketing, Sales, and senior management to ensure marketing efforts translate into measurable revenue impact.
If you love dashboards, clean data, structured testing, smart automations and turning insights into growth, this role is for you.
What You'll Own
Performance Marketing (Paid Search & Social)
You'll manage and scale our paid engine across LinkedIn, Google, and Meta.
Key responsibilities:
Day-to-day management and optimization of campaigns (Lead Gen, Awareness, Consideration).
Targeting, budget pacing, CAC tracking, LTV:CAC checkpoints.
A/B testing roadmap with proper guardrails (sample size, statistical power).
Build predictive and retargeting audiences (site visits, engagement, video views, lead forms, etc.).
Write compelling ad copy.
Own conversion tracking via GTM, GA4, LinkedIn conversions, CAPI, and offline uploads from CRM.
Manage HubSpot-LinkedIn-Zapier integrations and Lead Gen automations.
Maintain UTM taxonomy, naming conventions, and shared data dictionary.
GDPR & consent alignment (CookieYes, GA4 consent mode, platform pixels).
Monthly reporting, insights, and forward planning.
Light competitor & market intelligence to inform messaging and bidding.
Website Ownership
You'll own the performance, hygiene, and evolution of our website.
Key responsibilities:
Regular QA: bugs, redirects, UX issues, forms, 404s, links, landing pages.
Manage consent & compliance (CookieYes CMP, GA4/GTM alignment, audits).
Form integrity, workflows, and data capture quality.
Bot prevention to protect data and payments.
Coordinate technical improvements.
Launch and update pages.
Maintain SEO hygiene: meta tags, alt text, accessibility (WCAG checks).
Manage Google Maps Cloud API.
Monitor Core Web Vitals and UX performance.
HubSpot Product Ownership
You'll be the internal owner of HubSpot across Marketing, Sales, and Operations where you bring structure, scalability, and clarity to CRM operations.
Key responsibilities:
Daily admin: workflows, properties, contact ownership, consent handling.
Deal property governance for accurate pipeline reporting.
Automation to prevent bounced/invalid sends.
Build dashboards and pipeline reporting for Sales.
Deduplicate contacts and control marketing-contact tiers.
Maintain naming standards and shared data dictionary.
Manage attribution integrity between CRM and ad platforms.
Offline conversion uploads and synced-field quality checks.
Create internal enablement guides and quick trainings.
Automate wherever possible.
SEO & GEO (Organic + AI Search)
You'll strengthen both traditional SEO and Generative Engine Optimization.
Key responsibilities:
Keyword and question research (search + AI engines).
Optimize existing pages for intent, readability, accessibility.
Write blog posts with SEO tools.
Track rankings and intent shifts via GA4, Search Console, and SEO platforms.
Monitor algorithm updates and Core Web Vitals.
Coordinate technical SEO.
Feed learnings into experimentation and content roadmap.
Stripe, Outbound & Special Projects
Stripe
Manage payment links and APIs
Ensure correct syncing into HubSpot.
Support reporting on payment KPIs and attribution.
Outbound
Oversee LinkedIn Sales Navigator processes and CRM integrations.
Build contact/account lists for campaigns and events.
Define personas and support outbound strategy sessions.
Other
Support Sales (especially HubSpot-related).
Contribute to strategic initiatives and reporting.
Maintain KPI, budget, and forecasting documentation.
Tools You'll Work With
Ads: LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, Meta Ads Manager
Analytics: GA4, Google Tag Manager, Search Console
CRM: HubSpot (Marketing, Sales, Operations Hub), Zapier
Consent & Privacy: CookieYes, Consent Mode
SEO/GEO: Semrush, Ahrefs, SurferSEO, AI search platforms
Web & APIs: CMS, Google Maps Cloud API, Configurator
Payments: Stripe
Prospecting: LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Evaboot
Who You Are
4+ years in performance marketing, growth, or revenue operations.
Deep understanding of attribution, tracking, and data hygiene.
Advanced HubSpot experience (automation, properties, reporting).
Strong grasp of GA4, GTM, consent mode, and CAPI.
Comfortable with APIs, integrations, and debugging tracking issues.
Analytical mindset with structured experimentation approach.
Detail-oriented, but business-impact driven.
Able to collaborate cross-functionally and translate data into action.
Bonus if you:
Have worked in B2B or complex sales environments.
Understand LTV/CAC modeling and forecasting.
Have hands-on SEO content experience.
Enjoy building documentation and internal processes.
If you enjoy owning the full growth engine from ad click to closed deal and building systems that scale, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and help us build a smarter, faster revenue machine. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24
E-post: maria.rohman@candela.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285)
Frihamnsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9782742