Growth marketing intern
Fill Technology AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fill Technology AB i Stockholm
Are you interested in doing your internship with us at Fill?
Fill is a Stockholm-based B2B marketplace for recruitment services started in 2021. The company took in its first round of external funding in 2022.
The permanent Growth team currently consists of two co-founders with 10+ years of experience each in finance, HR, and management consulting.
We have had a very positive experience with interns so far, and believe we can provide a great learning environment. Our aim is to always have a few interns as part of the growth team.
We are looking to strengthen our team in many different areas: performance marketing, sales, KAM, growth marketing, copywriting, etc., so all growth-related LIA applications are welcome!
What we can offer:
Participate in agile/lean work in a startup with very knowledgeable (and friendly) colleagues.
Hands-on experience with building and operating a marketplace product
The opportunity to take on the kind of tasks that interest you. There is a lot to do and great freedom for those who are curious and driven.
Good to know:
Our Martech stack currently consists of HubSpot, Zaplify, Albacross and LinkedIn Marketing - but we are open to change based on best practices.
We use a mix of English and Swedish at work.
We do not pay a salary during the LIA internship.
We have a nice little office on Valhallavägen in Stockholm, but are open and promoting hybrid work within our team.
If your application matches our current needs, you will be invited to complete a set of online evidence-based psychometric tests as a first step in the application process (personality and problem-solving skills).
Please be aware
To be able to fully leverage the value of this internship speaking Swedish is a requirement!
Apply now!
Please fill out the application form with all the necessary details. We promise to get back to you without delay.
Why no cover letter you might wonder? Well, the reason is quite simple. At Fill we strive to use best-in-class methods for everything we do. When it comes to recruiting that means using methods with fewer biases (i.e. using psychometric tests and skipping the cover letter) but also making sure the candidate experience is the best it can be. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Fill Technology AB
(org.nr 559308-8346)
Valhallavägen 124 (visa karta
)
114 41 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8194673