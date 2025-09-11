Growth Marketing Intern to Singular Society
Job Description
As a Growth Marketing Intern at Singular Society you have an exciting opportunity to learn more about social media, PR, photo shoots, partnerships, and paid social strategies. You will learn and gain hands-on experience working on innovative campaigns and contribute to building our brand presence. You will work closely together with our Growth Marketing Manager.
If you are passionate about digital marketing and looking to expand your skills in a dynamic and creative environment at the same time doing your internship, we would love to hear from you.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Planning, being part of executing, and evaluating various marketing activities in the commercial calendar.
Creative ideas for our owned, earned, and paid media channels.
Organizing content for owned and paid channels (website, newsletter, social media).
Product coordination for photo shoots and events.
Press work (coordinating product gifting for press/talents).
Our ambassador's program (product coordination, drafting content creation briefs, collecting and organizing content).
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with the Growth Marketing Manager and collaborate with the broader marketing team. You'll be part of a creative and dynamic environment where learning and development are encouraged.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Availability for an internship during autumn 2025, preferably for a minimum of 10 weeks
Enrollment in a university or Arbetsförmedlingen program in marketing, communication, graphic design, content creation, PR, or equivalent
Fluent English skills, both written and spoken
Comfort working with the Office package (e.g., Word, Excel)
And people who are...
Energetic, positive, and eager to learn
Great collaborators and humble team players
Detail-oriented and able to multitask
Passionate about the Singular Society brand and assortment
Open-minded and proactive in a fast-paced environment
Creative, with an interest in fashion, design, and premium products
Skills in graphic design are meriting.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
If you believe this is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience while learning, please submit your CV in English no later than September 20, 2025.
This is a internship position for 50-100% of your time, located at our Head Office in Stockholm.
We look forward to receiving your application!
WHO WE ARE
Singular Society is an innovative membership-based portfolio brand within H&M Group that offers premium products at the price of what they cost to make, from some of the world's best manufacturers. The assortment consists of a carefully curated range of responsibly made home and wardrobe essentials with a timeless design and quality that stands the test of time. Read more about Singular Society on www.singular-society.com
and visit our store in the MOOD Galleria in Stockholm to get the full experience.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer a creative and collaborative environment where you'll be encouraged to grow, contribute, and explore your potential. You'll gain hands-on experience in a modern brand that values quality, transparency, and innovation.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency.
