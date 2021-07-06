Growth Marketer to Avinode - Friday Väst AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg

Friday Väst AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg2021-07-06THE POSITION:Avinode is a SaaS company with their own platform which enables users and clients to exchange services and among other things make payments. As Growth Marketer you will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing and communication activities across all Avinode channels. You will work closely with both the Avinode Group Marketing team and the sales department in order to plan commercial and marketing activities as well as generating and passing on sales leads.You will grow the customer base via digital B2B campaigns, Google Ads and other suitable channels along with having full responsibility for the Avinode web. All members of the marketing team have individual areas of responsibility where you, as mentioned will take control of new leads.Avinode is a data driven company which means you will be calculating return of investment, base your campaigns on data and work with KPIs - mainly leads and conversion rate.Main responsibilities:Work with commercial sales teams alongside the Avinode Group Marketing team to plan activities that support commercial and marketing objectivesPrepare, produce and manage timelines for marketing activitiesPlan and execute day-to-day delivery of marketing content for email campaigns, website content, product communications, newsletters, company news, event materials, internal communications, demo videos, etc.Track and analyse activities, follow up results and work with keeping KPIs on trackWork with Avinode websites and digital tools such as IntercomIDEAL CANDIDATE:BSc in Marketing or equivalent field 4+ years of relevant work experienceAbility to create high quality output where accuracy and attention to detail are keyStrategic thinking and creative mindsetExcellent communications skills in EnglishTo succeed we expect you to have experience from working in collaborative teams consisting of different stakeholders where communication, adaptation and curiosity is key. Ability to provide and solicit feedback is also of great importance along with a can do attitude.ABOUT THE COMPANY:Read more about Avinode here and get a feel for what it means to be a Noder!ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:This is a recruitment process where you will be directly employed by Avinode.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Emplyment type: Full timeStart date: As soon as possible with regards to notice periodLocation: GothenburgPoint of contact: Dino SegetaloSalary: Fixed monthly salaryApply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.ABOUT FRIDAY:By being a partner to our candidates and clients, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the field of IT and Technology. That's why we founded Friday with the ambition to help you with the job that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon concluding college / university within the IT and Technology field.Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how does that sound?Keywords: UX, UI, user experience design, customer experience, GUI, interaction design, wireframe, user journey, usabilityVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Rekrytering med anställning hos kund2021-07-06Månadslön - Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Friday Väst AB5850552