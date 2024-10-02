Growth Manager
2024-10-02
About the role
Are you a rebel at heart, who loves creative solutions to thorny problems? At one.com, we're looking for a Growth Manager who thrives on thinking outside the box and overcoming obstacles to get results at scale. In this role, you'll be shaping our customer activation strategy and optimizing every step of the user journey. If you're passionate about crafting data-driven experiments and finding innovative ways to drive growth and intake of quality customers, we want you on our team. Bring your critical thinking, creativity, and relentless dedication, and let's redefine what success looks like -together.
Key Responsibilities: You will drive the strategy to ensure new users quickly see the value of our product, reducing drop-off and improving engagement. You'll lead cross-functional efforts, driving experimentation and data-driven optimisation of the user journey.
Own the customer activation strategy from sign-up to key engagement milestones
Lead cross-functional initiatives with product, marketing, and customer success to improve activation rates
Design and analyze A/B tests and data-driven experiments to optimise the activation funnel
Develop and refine onboarding, product tours, and user education materials to accelerate user value
Advocate for a strong culture of experimentation within the organization, championing data-driven decision-making across teams
Qualifications: 5+ years of experience in growth, product marketing, or customer lifecycle management
Deep understanding and proven success in running and scaling customer activation and onboarding experiments
Strong analytical skills with expertise in tools like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, and similar platforms
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to balance creative strategic thinking and tactical execution across teams in a fast-paced environment
Nice to have: Background in SaaS, subscription models, or other tech-driven industries
Startup or early scale-up experience
Familiarity with product-led growth strategies Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
One.com Group AB (org.nr 559205-2400), http://www.one.com
