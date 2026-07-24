Growth and Activation Marketer
Bimobject AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-24
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, Vellinge
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At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join us as our newest Growth and Activation Marketer?
As a Growth and Activation Marketer, you will work across the funnel, from visibility to conversion – ensuring the right audiences find us, engage with our story, and take the next step toward becoming customers. This role will be part of a new business unit specialising in solving the data challenges of the building industry. A bold mission? Absolutely. Will it be easily done? Not at all. That's why we are on the hunt for excellent people, like you. We are currently preparing to go to market with our new product, a journey that will set the scene for our daily work for the coming year and beyond. Within the team, we share great laughs, high ambitions, creative discussions and a get-things-done attitude.
As our new Growth and Activation Marketer, you will...
Own visibility: Put our message in front of the right people, in the right places, at the right time. You drive growth across paid and organic channels – tracking keyword rankings, social audience growth, and share of traffic from our priority topics.
Build campaigns that convert: Turn product messaging into ads, landing pages, and experiences that drive action. Through continuous testing, you sharpen what resonates and help our story evolve – success looks like more people taking the next step after discovering us.
Fill the funnel: Remove friction between interest and action – demo requests, product sign-ups, webinar registrations. You focus on generating qualified demand efficiently and at scale, keeping an eye on cost per qualified lead and pipeline contribution.
Collaborate: Work closely with Sales and Product to align on ICP targeting, lead quality, and funnel performance.
Grow: Stay ahead of industry trends in performance marketing and growth tactics, and share your knowledge with the team.
We believe that you ...
Have 3+ years of experience in performance and growth marketing, with a minimum of 2 years in a B2B tech, product organisation or e-commerce
Know paid and organic growth strategies inside out – cost per click, keyword ranking, channel dominance, and CTAs that convert
Have solid experience in lead generation and marketing funnel optimization, and know your dashboards and KPIs
Are hands-on with web publishing and advertising tools, and run A/B tests as a matter of course
Have a secondary degree in marketing, communications, business, or equivalent
Communicate fluently in English
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Familiar with automation tools like n8n, Zapier, or similar
Experience with AI-supported advertising and insights
Knowledge of SEO / AEO
Background in industries close to ours – PIM, manufacturing, construction, data, or digital transactions – and experience launching and growing new products
✨ Don't fit every single box? We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that experience comes in many forms. If this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply! We'd love to hear your story, even if you don't meet 100% of the criteria.
What we offer our employees
The core: A startup mentality within a stable global company, but small enough for everyone to have a voice in shaping our company's future (140+ employees). We live by our values: Raise it, Do it, Together.
Flexibility: A genuine hybrid model. This role is stationed in Malmö, and we love the office energy, but sometimes the home office fits better.
Growth: We invest in your development and encourage experimentation.
Inclusion: A diverse workplace where different perspectives drive innovation.
Why Bim.com? The building industry is a vital part of our society, but it needs to become smarter and greener. That's where we come in. Connecting the people who build and the products they build with. Enabling Property Owners, Designers, Contractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers to meet the industry's challenges. Together with us, you will make a difference – both for our customers and the planet.
Ready to join? We can't wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8124818-2115581". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BIMobject AB
(org.nr 556856-7696), https://careers.bim.com
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Bim.com Jobbnummer
10011191