Group Sustainability Controller
2023-11-28
Systemair is a leading company in ventilation that manufactures and markets energy-efficient products that contribute to an improved indoor climate and reduced energy use, leading to reduced CO2 emissions.
Systemair operates in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. Since the founding of Systemair in 1974, the company has shown positive operating profit, and over the past 10 years average growth has been about 10%. Today the annual turnover is around 12 billion SEK and Systemair Group comprises about 90 companies with 6,600 employees. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List.
Are you a driven and analytical person that enjoys problem solving and wants to take sustainability to the next level?
Background
Systemair is hiring a Group Sustainability Controller to further strengthen and develop Systemair's corporate sustainability work. Systemair puts sustainability high up on the agenda and takes its responsibility in environmental, social and governance (ESG) questions to contribute to a more hopeful and sustainable tomorrow. We are proud of our products and the real difference they make every day for better indoor air and the reduction of energy use in buildings.
About the job
You will be working with the companies in the Systemair Group and their ongoing journey to implement robust and efficient management of key sustainability areas. A job where you will be part of ensuring a more sustainable future for Systemair as well as its business partners along the value chain. You will report to the Group Sustainability Director.
In the first 1-2 years the main focus will be on establishing strategies, policies and targets for our material sustainability areas. This will be done through implementing necessary processes, documentation, reporting routines and monitoring to live up to existing and future corporate reporting requirements within sustainability.
Implementation through education and training is an important part of the job. Real progress within sustainability takes place in our respective functions and subsidiaries. You will be part of supporting and following-up the advancement of this progress.
You will belong to Group Sustainability that is assigned to:
• Manage the overall sustainability strategy - based on Systemair's material sustainability areas.
• Set requirements on group functions and subsidiaries for progress on material sustainability.
• Manage corporate sustainability reporting - main focus on annual and quarterly reports
• Develop corporate sustainability reporting - for the coming 1-2 years this area will be in full focus due to CSRD, EU Taxonomy and Scope 3 reporting.
• Manage the internal control environment associated with corporate sustainability reporting.
• Coordination of risk management and group policies.
• Overall increase awareness of Systemair's sustainability work for both internal and external stakeholders.
Sustainability is increasingly linked to financial measures and Group Sustainability is part of Systemair's central finance function.
About you
We are looking for someone with the following profile:
• Broad knowledge profile comfortable working with environmental, social and business ethics questions.
• Good at creating, implementing and documenting processes.
• Driven to further develop and improve processes to make them more efficient through, for example, automation.
• Enjoys implementing new and updated ways of working and educating and training people on them.
• Persistent in following-up and monitoring process and reporting adherence.
• Good at structuring and analyzing data and comfortable using reporting systems, business analytics tools (Qliksense) and Excel.
• Fluent in reading and writing English. Enjoys working in the English language and having frequent contacts with people across the globe.
• University degree with at least 3 years of work experience after graduation.
Location
The location for this position is flexible, but preferably at one of our Systemair offices in Kista, Västerås or Skinnskatteberg. Some travel to the headquarters in Skinnskatteberg and other Systemair locations will be required. It is a new position and the amount of travel will depend on role development.
Other information
Do you have questions about the recruitment process? Contact HR Business Partner Lisa Vestlund on lisa.vestlund@systemair.se
or +46 222-441 67. Do you have questions about the position please contact Group Sustainability Director Lee Morgan on lee.morgan@systemair.com
