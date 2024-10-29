Group Senior Accountant Manager
As the Group Senior Accountant Manager, you will be part of the Accounting Department at TF Bank AB's headquarters and report to the Head of Group Accounting. Your primary responsibilities will focus on accounting and monitoring the legal entities within the TF Bank Group, ensuring compliance with changes and updates in laws and regulations in the various countries where TF Bank operates.
You will have personnel responsibility for the department's Senior Accountants and guide their work in consultation with the Head of Group Accounting. Together, you will strive to create the most efficient and stable accounting department possible.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate the work for Sr Accountants, which includes: Quality assurance of bookkeeping from both internal systems and invoices.
Participation in monthly closing activities, which include: Accrued expenses
Prepaid expenses
Debt collection management
Periodizations
Reconciliations
Variance analyses in collaboration with segment controllers
Area-specific monthly tasks
Involvement in year-end closing and reporting as needed.
Participation in audits and providing information to auditors as required.
VAT and payroll declarations.
Income tax declarations
Responsibility of develop, improve and document the routines included.
Qualifications and Experience:
Educational Background: University degree in Business, Economics, or a similar field.
Experience: A minimum of 7 years in accounting, tax, auditing, or a related area, with prior managerial experience preferred.
Communication Skills: Strong communication abilities, with a collaborative approach to problem-solving.
Language Proficiency: Fluent in both English and Swedish.
