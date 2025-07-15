Group Safety and Health Manager
Global Safety and Health Manager Position
Do you want to help us accelerate the transformation in the mining and construction industry? Demand for critical metals and minerals will sharply increase as we transition to a climate-neutral society. Our role is to help extract these minerals and metals in the most sustainable way possible. Now, we're seeking a highly motivated Global Safety and Health Manager
Are you someone who is analytic, has strong project management skills and thinks safety and health is key? It all starts with people like you.
Your mission
As a key member of our Sustainability and SHEQ team, you'll play a vital role as we strive to eliminate work-related injuries and reach our 2030 goal of no work-related injuries. As a Safety and Health Manager, you will further develop and improve the safety culture in Epiroc, drive meaningful changes, support and guide the organization and strengthen our competitive position and meet customer demands.
You will lead collaboration activities with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and provide support to various groups.
You will work closely with colleagues both at Group level but also with divisions and local level. You will report to VP Sustainability.
Your responsibilities and tasks will include, but are not limited to:
Drive and implement global strategic and operational safety and health improvements in collaboration with divisions and local level.
Promote, support and guide the organization on safety and health issues.
Share best practices and deploy prevention tools.
Develop and communicate Group guidelines and requirements.
Lead internal safety projects.
Follow up health and safety performance as well as highlight areas where we need to improve.
Application owner of common OHS applications and processes.
Develop internal training.
Collection, consolidation, and analysis of ESG data for reporting and internal decision-making.
Drive continuous improvement.
Monitor new reporting requirements and develop processes to utilize sustainability data to advance our agenda.
Perform internal audits on entities and on divisions.
Work with other sustainability topics.
In this role you will not have any direct reporting staff, but you will ensure success through collaboration with the divisions and the entities in the Group.
Your profile
To succeed as our Global Safety and Health Manager, you should have:
A Bachelor or a Master Degree of science, sustainability, industrial engineering, behavioral science or similar.
Several years of relevant work experience, preferably from an operational environment, from multinational companies or similar.
Familiarity with laws, regulations and standards in the OHS area.
Strong analytical skills to gather, analyze and make data-driven decisions.
Excellent project management skills.
Great skills in MS Office (especially in Excel) and Power BI.
Bilingual in Swedish & English with strong verbal & written communication skills in both languages.
A keen interest in health and safety and an understanding of the complexity in a decentralized multi-national organization under various legislations and regulations.
If you're a curious, enthusiastic, and pragmatic individual with a results-oriented mindset, along with a passion for health and safety and sustainability, combined with the determination to drive change, we extend a warm invitation for you to join our team.
We believe you are a true networker that can naturally build relationships and influence across functions and divisions to adopt best practices and continuous improvement.
Together, let's embark on a journey to create excellence and shape the future of the mining and construction industry.
Location and travel
This position is preferably in Stockholm or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. Both domestic and international, mainly to our entities, but also to customers and to other relevant events. Så ansöker du
