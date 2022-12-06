Group Products & Advice Portfolio Manager
2022-12-06
Are you passionate about development and leadership?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Play a key role in the overall success of key business- and IT development initiatives to drive value, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency
• Be a part of and have responsibility for one of the Group Products & Advice business- and IT development portfolio and road map, securing deliveries in accordance with external and internal deadlines
• Drive and follow up on the portfolio roadmap and epics and ensure that costs, quality and timeliness are delivered on target
• Report status and progress to Group Product and Advice Management and in relevant portfolio management forums
• Drive and coordinate the yearly investment- and activity planning process defining objectives and key results (OKR's) and quarterly reviews
• Have the holistic view and secure alignment and prioritisation of Portfolio Epics
• Coordinate and manage dependencies with other value streams, Business Areas, and Group Functions
• Pro-actively work with identifying and raising risks and impediments that could jeopardise timely deliveries
What is needed in this role:
Competence requirements:
Extensive experience in agile ways of working with relevant agile tools and knowledge of relevant agile development process
Experience of portfolio management from a Portfolio Management Office or similar
Strong ability to take on a holistic approach
Excel in communication towards the Portfolio management, value delivery engines, and other senior stakeholders
Understanding product planning in an empirical environment
Able to coach the Portfolio management in self-organization and problem-solving
Able to facilitate large agile events as requested or needed
Understanding systems thinking and working to optimize the organizational system for flow
Personal qualities:
Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in relevant field
Customer-centric / value-focused mindset
Socially competent and a good collaborator
Growth mindset
Demonstrated leadership experience, a servant leader by heart
Ability and willingness to manage uncertainty and complexity
Good knowledge in- and an understanding of the fundamentals driving a bank
Communication management skills with a collaborative mindset. Strong ability to communicate and interact with stakeholders.
Self-driven, give and take responsibility
Certification/experience of working according to SAFe is considered as an advantage
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of engaged team of professionals, who serve as the Portfolio Management Office within the Group Products and Advice, jointly delivering products solutions, creating customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. In our team we value teamwork and expect you to be a strong team-player as well! We challenge obstacles together and succeed or fail as a team. We are energetic, professional, and humorous colleagues, who are very excited to welcome another team member!
As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other." Stefan Kullberg, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.01.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Stefan Kullberg +46 73 435 71 76
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46 8 58 59 52 51
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
