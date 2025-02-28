Group Product Marketing Director
Systemair is a leading company in ventilation with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. Since the founding of Systemair in 1974, the company has shown positive operating profit. Over the past 10 years, average growth has reached about 10 percent. The company manufactures and markets energy-efficient and sustainable products that contribute to an improved indoor climate and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. We make sure that there is clean air that allows us humans to live and work together.Background
Systemair has a history of solid growth and has continuously expanded its business through organic investments and M&A. A key element for sound organic growth is a strong value proposition and communication around our product and solution offerings.
Product Management and Product Marketing are both vital and integrated parts of the value creation and value perception of Systemair' s offering. Both parts of the value chain form integral parts in the product lifecycle and need to be closely connected, understood, and aligned to enable communication of the customer values.
To strengthen our product marketing function and focus, Systemair has created a new role as Group Product Marketing Director with the responsibility of overseeing product marketing activities in the Group.
About the Job
Product Marketing at Systemair is responsible for ensuring a harmonized and efficient way of identifying customer needs, customer and stakeholder journeys and pairs with a balanced and effective product and value communication around Systemair offerings to identified audiences.
As Group Product Marketing Director, supported by a team of Product Marketing Managers and a small production team, you are responsible in cooperation with the product management organization to develop the function further, with an emphasis on value driven product marketing process and messaging contributing to profitable growth for Systemair.
Your responsibilities among others include:
• Drive change to optimize our value proposition and product marketing process with the goal to increase competitiveness and improve profit margins.
• Create and execute a product marketing strategy to enhance our communication around our product offerings.
• Lead, coach, and develop the product marketing team.
• Together with your team and in cooperation with product management, develop and sharpen customer value messaging and positioning strategies for respective channels and target groups.
• Develop Sales Enablement processes and tools, enhancing Systemair value offering as well as product and solution benefits to empower Sales teams throughout the Systemair Group.
• Leverage different channels and communication packaging to correspond to the customer and stakeholder journey thereby increasing the effectiveness of product marketing.
• Together with the Product Marketing Team, customize product messaging, positioning, Features, Advantages and Benefits (FAB) as well as unique selling/buying propositions for the respective product areas.
• Lead and coordinate the work between the central team and the local marketing network regarding product marketing.
• Coordinate the work of the product marketing team with the production of product marketing material such as
• Sales content development (collaterals, battlecards, presentations, etc.)
• Product material, visualizations, promotional material development and packaging
• Product launches and trainings material - Commercialization programs
In this role you contribute significantly to the organic growth and thus financial development of Systemair. It is central in achieving the long-term goals of the Group.
For the right candidate the role hence offers great career opportunities and contains a high degree of autonomy. As we work with implementing change in an international setting, stakeholder management, leading change and international travel will be part of the job where you will interact with many stakeholders throughout the company.
The location for this position is flexible throughout Europe, but preferably close to one of our Systemair offices. You will report to the Vice President Products and Technologies.
About You
First and foremost we are looking for a person which feels aligned with our standard and values of; Prioritize, Simplify and Trust. Systemair is a decentralized, entrepreneurial company in which taking initiative, having a systematic approach and being communicative are appreciated characteristics of an employee, and we value the same for this role.
The right candidate thrives in a high pace environment and in acting cross functionally and cross borders, as well as in building strong relationships based on honesty and trust.
We are looking for someone with a relevant degree and a minimum of 10 years' experience in a commercial marketing area (B2B or B2B2C) or from industrial product Sales, preferably from the HVAC business environment or the Industrial products area.
Experience of developing and implementing Group common product marketing strategy and processes, preferably related to multi-channel, multi-branding, in a decentralized corporation is a plus.
A higher education (BSc, MSc or similar) in marketing, business administration or engineering is preferred and besides your demonstrated strong leadership traits, you should have excellent analytical skills and commercial acumen.
You are a strong communicator, and your English is excellent both verbally and in writing. You work proficiently with the relevant marketing tools but feel confident also in standard Microsoft Office Tools. Experience from Infor M3 and Qlik sense is considered a plus.
Contact and application
Please apply via the provided link. We will evaluate applications on an on-going basis and we therefore wish to receive your application as soon as possible, no later than April 15, 2025. If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact our VP Products and Technologies, Martin Dahlgren, martin.dahlgren@systemair.com
Systemair strives for equality and diversity and works actively with these questions.
