Group Product Manager Packaging Accessories
Randstad AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-26
Job description
As Group Product Manager, Packaging Accessories, you are responsible for the Packaging Accessories product group, focusing on broadening the global portfolio of packaging accessories, including stretch film, tapes, bags, etc. Your responsibilities include designing and rolling out the product strategy and roadmap, overall ownership of the product guidelines (sales, engineering, operations, pricing), marketing strategy, as well as product specifications, including raw material and quality specifications.
You are supporting sales and regions with new product introductions, including rollouts, presentations, etc. You are managing the packaging accessories product group and securing its sales, growth, profitability, and innovation. You are contributing to Nefab's growth towards our 2030 goals with increased sales and more products that support our mission to save environmental and financial resources by optimizing our customers supply chains.
You are a part of the fiber product team within the Nefab Portfolio organization. You are leading the Centre of Excellence projects; coordinate with product master sites and key segments. You are also monitoring the market and competitor positioning within the packaging accessories segment. This role requires close cooperation with various stakeholders within our key segments, innovation, engineering, operation, quality, and finance, both externally and internally. This position is ideally located in Kista, Stockholm and you will report to the Group Strategic Product Director - Fiber based solutions
Do you want to be part of a global organization and contribute to our growth journey? Apply for the position of Group Product Manager, Packaging Accessories, today! In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our recruitment partners Kristin Olofsson and Jeanette Walters. We use an evidence-based selection process. If you meet the criteria above, the first step in the process is to complete two tests: a problem-solving test (Matrigma) and a personality test (MAP). Following this, we conduct an initial selection to proceed to interviews.
or Jeanette Walters at Jeanette.walters@randstad.se
.
Responsibilities
Manage Packaging accessories product group for sales growth and profitability
Drive innovation and product development in Packaging accessories
Launch new offerings
Monitor market and competition positioning
Design and implement the product strategy and roadmap
Collaborate with Segments and Regions; support sales with presentations
Overall ownership of sales, engineering, operations, pricing guidelines, and product specifications
Define operational set-up with group operation and each region
Drive global follow-ups and own global reporting of sales pipeline and budgeting
Support communication and launches in the region towards region management
Own marketing strategy for the product group
Responsible for training all stakeholders
Deploy engineering competence and best practices in regional engineering centers
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
University degree (minimum bachelor's degree)
Ideally experience from the packaging accessories or wholesaler industry, as product manager, or equivalent position
Good knowledge of the packaging industry and product portfolio management
Good knowledge in sales leadership, Global Key Account management, or project management within Nefab is ideal but not mandatory.
Fluent in English; additional languages are considered a plus
Good communication skills
Ability to work in a matrix organizational environment
Capable of handling cultural differences with awareness
Analytical skills
About the company
Nefab Group AB
Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society, and for the environment.
With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 35 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. Nefab has about 4500 employees in Europe, North & South America and Asia. In 2022 the turnover was SEK 10 billion. The owners of Nefab Group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB (Wallenberg).
Our core values are Simplicity, Empowerment and Respect. Our ways of working are characterized by customer first, cooperation, and communication. This means that we are always putting customers first, through cooperation and communication. We respect each other and the environment. People are empowered to grow and innovate to simplify.
Nefab is an equal opportunity employer, embracing diversity and inclusion. We are committed to building teams with a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills. We believe everyone has talent, and therefore welcome all applications.
