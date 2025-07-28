Group & Events Manager - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are looking for a dynamic and commercially driven Groups & Events Manager to lead our in-house sales team at Sheraton Stockholm Hotel. This is a key leadership role where you will own the full sales journey - from initial enquiry to execution and follow-up - for group accommodation, meetings, and events.
If you're passionate about hospitality, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a strategic mindset, we'd love to meet you.
What you'll do:
* Lead and develop the Groups & Events team to achieve revenue targets and deliver excellent client service.
Manage the full sales cycle: from proposal and contracting to coordination with operations and post-event evaluation.
* Build strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and tailoring offers to exceed expectations.
* Work closely with our Commercial Director and Head of Sales on strategy, forecasting, and budgeting.
* Ensure high operational standards by implementing Marriott brand procedures and upholding our service promise.
* Represent Sheraton Stockholm at key meetings, site visits, trade shows, and Marriott events.
What we're looking for:
* A proven leader with at least 2 years of experience managing a sales team in a hotel or events environment.
* Strong knowledge of both group accommodation and events sales.
* Commercial focus with excellent negotiation and client management skills.
* Familiarity with Opera, Salesforce, Cvent or similar systems is a plus.
* A strong understanding of the Swedish and international MICE market.
You also have:
* Excellent communication skills in English and fluency in Swedish (required).
* A positive, collaborative mindset with a passion for people and service.
* Strong organizational skills and a sharp eye for detail.
* A relevant degree in Hospitality, Sales, Event Management, or similar.
Why join us?
At Sheraton Stockholm, you'll be part of a warm and professional team in a globally recognized hotel brand. We offer opportunities for personal development and international career growth - all in the heart of one of Europe's most beautiful cities.
Ready to lead with us?
Apply now and be part of redefining the meetings and events experience at Sheraton Stockholm Hotel.
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Welcome to submit your application to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel!
About Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Director of Sales and Marketing Strategy
Jacob Khan jacob.khan@sheratonstockholm.com Jobbnummer
9438843