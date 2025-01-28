Group Marketing & Communication Director to Nord-Lock Group
Nord-Lock Group is a world leading manufacturer of safe and reliable bolt-securing solutions. Innovative technologies in the product portfolio include Nord-Lock 's wedge locks, Superbolt tensioners, Boltight 's hydraulic tensioning tools and Expander system pivot pin assembly. Its global sales organization and international partners provide customers with in-depth expertise and the right solution for every type of bolt securing need. Nord-Lock Group is an outstanding example of a company being able to sustain profitable double-digit growth. The total turnover for Nord-Lock Group is 1.9 billion SEK and the company has more than 700 employees. For more information about us, please visit www.nord-lock.com
We are looking for a Group Marketing and Communications Director to drive our global marketing and communications strategy, enhancing brand visibility, and creating impactful messaging together with our Business Units. In this high-visibility role, you lead the central Marketing and Communications team and are responsible for Group Marketing, Digital Marketing and Marketing Production. In addition, you have a key role in holding together strategic communication both internally and externally.
If you are a strategic and creative thinker with a passion for achieving business results through successful marketing and communication efforts, then you might be the person we are looking for!
Purpose of the role
The Group Marketing and Communications Director will oversee both external and internal communications strategies for Nord-Lock Group. Together with our Business Unit Marketing and Communications responsible, you will lead the development of compelling content and marketing campaigns to strengthen our global brand presence, support product launches, and drive customer engagement across multiple markets. The position is based at our head office in Gothenburg, Sweden and you would currently report to the CEO, although not be part of the management team.
Key Responsibilities
• Act as a supporting team towards Central Functions and our Business Units
• Responsible for the promotion of the Group Brand and to secure Business Unit specific branding aligns with Group guidelines
• Provide shared tools, platforms and collaboration areas
• Work closely with Sales, Product Development, and other teams to ensure marketing and communication strategies are aligned with business objectives and customer needs
• Ensure consistent and compelling brand messaging across all touchpoints, both internally and externally, including marketing materials, websites, social media, press releases, and more.
• Coach and support BU marketing teams to ensure their marketing delivery is in alignment with the group marketing strategy and plan
• Manage global PR efforts, including relationships with industry media, press releases, and strategic messaging such as Annual reports, IR- communication to build awareness and credibility.
• Oversee the development and execution of digital marketing strategies, including social media, SEO, email campaigns, and website content, ensuring consistent messaging and engagement across all platforms.
• Partner with HR and leadership to craft clear, engaging internal and external communications, including newsletters, company updates, and leadership messaging, to foster co-worker engagement and alignment with corporate goals
• Leverage market research, customer feedback, and industry trends to develop data-driven strategies that drive growth and enhance customer experience
• Act as the brand champion across the company, ensuring that all teams are aligned with Nord-Lock Group's values and messaging
Your Profile
• 8+ years of experience in communications and B2B marketing, with at least 3 years in a leadership or managerial role, ideally within the industrial, manufacturing, or engineering sectors
• Strong understanding of global markets, with a proven ability to drive marketing strategies across diverse geographies
• Proven experience managing integrated marketing communications campaigns, including digital marketing, content strategy, PR, and employee communications
• Strong writing, editing, and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor messaging for different audiences and platforms
• In-depth knowledge of digital marketing tools, social media platforms and content management systems is a plus
• Excellent interpersonal and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across global teams and with senior leadership
• Strong strategic thinking and analytical skills, with experience measuring and optimizing marketing and communications efforts
• A proactive, results-driven mindset, with the ability to balance strategic planning with hands-on execution
• Minimum a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Business, or a related field; an MBA or advanced degree is a plus
• Experience within marketing automation platforms, CRM systems, and analytics tools such as SharePoint is a plus.
How to apply
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Ersättning
