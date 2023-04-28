Group Manager Verification and Validation
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced manager with an interest in automotive and IT technology? Would you like to lead our Verification and Validation team, in Gothenburg, into an exciting future? This team is responsible for complete Continuous Deployment process with focus on Verification and Validation for our Diagnostic Service Based Solutions consumed by AB Volvo on the aftermarket, globally!
If you have a passion for people, technology and IT and like to have a holistic view with the end customer in focus this opportunity could be perfect for you!
Complete Vehicle contributes to deliver the right Products & Services to all Volvo Group brand customers according to outlined product segmentation and brand positioning. Within Complete Vehicle there are specialized functions with various responsibilities where Aftermarket Technology is one of them. Aftermarket Technology provides Volvo Group with the best possible solutions supporting our aftermarket business. We are working close with colleagues in many parts of the world as well as towards our end customers. Aftermarket's responsibility entails being close to end customers to understand their needs and behavior. We have a holistic view of the entire truck and bring hands-on truck experience. Aftermarket Technology Diagnostic Platform Engineering is a Group function innovating, developing, maintaining and delivering Diagnostic Service Based Solutions for Volvo products on the aftermarket. Main consumer of our services are AB Volvo workshops with more than 48 000 active installations and more than 100 000 active users in 157 countries.
Diagnostic Platform Engineering is now seeking an experienced Group Manager for our Verification and Validation team in Gothenburg. Your main focus within this role is to develop and maintain complete Continuous Deployment process with focus on Verification and Validation for our Diagnostic Service Based Solutions including related content. You will define, agree, communicate and execute strategies and targets for the group. However, your absolute most important assignment within the role is to develop effective teams were people take pride in being responsible for their complete deliveries. You are a member of the Diagnostic Platform Engineering management team also including other colleagues in Gothenburg and in Bangalore.
Your responsibilities include:
Inspire and motivate the people within your team
Provide technical lead for the team
Develop your co-workers, securing that critical and strategic competencies are strengthened and maintained at all times
Full responsibility for the teams' deliveries
Continuously improving the operation by monitoring and improving on relevant performance indicators
Taking part in defining, agreeing upon, communicating and executing towards strategies and targets supporting the organizations business plan
Securing way of working with common and stable processes, always on the lookout for making them more efficient within a global agile context
Release Management of Diagnostic Platform Engineering products
We believe you are passionate for both the technical and the human resource part of the job. For the right person we offer a challenging and developing position where you will manage a team with highly engaged people. It is also a position that will give the right person opportunities to grow in an inspiring organization. If you also find energy working in a global setting, you will not be disappointed.
For you to really enjoy this position we think you have the following interests and experiences:
Proven people skills
A passion for developing people, operations and products
Proven quality mindset
Eager to learn and work with your own development
Embracing and managing challenges and changes with ease
University/Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
Great communication skills in English, spoken and written
Experience from Management positions within line and/or project organization
Experience from Agile System Development, Continuous Deployment, Verification and Validation management and Aftermarket business
Achieved certification for ISTQB - Certified Tester Foundation Level (CTFL), is a plus
If you feel excited and positively challenged in regard to the opportunities in this position, please contact me for more information!
Director Diagnostic Platform Engineering, Nizam Telalovic, +46727404342
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7708862