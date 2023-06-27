Group Manager Vehicle Energy Management Product & System Architecture
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At SAFE & EFFICIENT DRIVING, we are committed to revolutionizing the way vehicles consume energy and reducing our global carbon footprint.
Our innovative software solutions are designed to optimize energy consumption and minimize emissions, making transportation greener and more efficient.
Roles and Responsibilities
System and Architecture is a team based in Gothenburg that is part of Vehicle Energy Management organisation, aiming at maximizing energy efficiency of vehicle transports. Main responsibility is to lead the development of advanced control of vehicle systems with substantial energy buffers. Energy efficiency is the most important objective but other aspects such as degradation and wear needs to be considered.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
Manage your team and take an active operational role within your team responsibilities and outside the team responsibilities when needed.
Be an active part of a management team that wins together
Establish a collaboration network with peers in the organization as well as universities and other academic institutions
Drive cross functional system solutions
Lead the lean agile way of working to maximize the output in our technology organization.
Keep the system solutions consistant over time.
You will be part of the Vehicle Energy Management Leadership Team and report to the Global Technology Manager
How to succeed
You are a passionate, professional and progressive leader with eyes on the horizon and feet on the ground. You have experience in the fields of control, simulation and software development.
You enjoy building and motivating high performing teams and actively participating in strategy and execution. You create commitment around shared visions and objectives and act as a role model for your team.
You have a relevant university degree or similar and an excellent proficiency in English. Networking in a global multi-culture organization across all the Volvo Group brands comes naturally. You have the courage to challenge and take evaluated risks when necessary and you find energy in working in a changing environment as you contribute to driving the global shift in the transport and infrastructure industry.
Other qualifications:
Master's degree in Engineering in relevant field
Extensive Product Development experience
Experience of embedded software development
Technology Strategy Development and System Design experience
Leading people experience
Experience of agile methods, such as Safe, Scrum and Kanban
Understanding customer needs and how the project results will be used and managed by the receiving organization and/or end customers
Fluency in English, verbal and written
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology and make a meaningful impact on the environment.
Collaborative and supportive work environment, with opportunities for career growth and advancement.
Modern and comfortable office space, with access to state-of-the-art tools and resources.
If you're a forward-thinking professional with a passion for sustainability and innovation, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now to join our team and help us revolutionize the way trucks consume energy.
Contacts: Anders Eriksson, Global Technology Manager Vehicle Energy Management, +46 739 022378
