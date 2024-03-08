Group Manager System Integration
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Do you have a solid mechatronics or software engineering background? Do you like to work in a global team? Do you dare to take full Global Ownership? Do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new possibilities? Are you able to create a climate of cross functional collaboration where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions?
If yes - then we are hoping for you to join our team!
We are Product Test, a part of Vehicle Software Factory
We are located in two sites: Bangalore and Gothenburg and we proudly take ownership of our software integration and testing responsibilities. We test GTT's complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware, and software.
We will continue to grow in capacity and responsibility in the coming years! Electrification and CO2 challenges are keeping us busy, just like the need for improved effectiveness and efficiency in our software release flow. As part of GTT's Vehicle Software Factory, we are working globally with all sites and with our colleagues in the other engineering departments.
About the role
We are looking for a group manager for a team of highly skilled Software Integrators. With your team, you will have full responsibility to integrate the full Vehicle Technology delivery, in all our different truck products. You will heavily support your colleagues in Vehicle Software Factory, as well as in other value streams of Vehicle Technology. We need you to play an active role in developing our Global Technology Area and shape our common vision of Product Test. Together we own and drive the test strategy for Vehicle Technology deliveries.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers, and the Product Test management team, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. You face change with curiosity and are willing to look forward.
A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Requirements:
* University/bachelor/master's degree in mechatronics or software engineering.
* Proven experience from software integration in automotive or embedded systems.
* You have managerial experience from line or project management.
It's considered a merit if you have worked with testing complete system deliveries in the automotive context and are experienced in agile ways of working.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
