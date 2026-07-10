Group Manager/Senior System Developer
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to build software that truly saves lives? At RaySearch, you'll have the opportunity to influence cancer care worldwide through code, architecture, and leadership. We are looking for an experienced developer who wants to take the next step and combine advanced development with a people-focused leadership role as a Group Manager.
Our development organization consists of approximately 160 highly engaged colleagues who build software used daily in cancer clinics around the globe. As we continue to grow, we are looking for additional group managers who want to help shape our technology, our teams, and our future.
About the role
This role offers the best of both worlds, combining hands-on technical work with people leadership. You will have personnel responsibility for a team of 8–12 developers while remaining an active contributor to the development of RayStation, our Treatment Planning System.
As a Group Manager, you focus on enabling your team to succeed. You support and develop your employees through regular one-on-one conversations, competence development, and recruitment. You will not be alone in your leadership role, but part of a collaborative management context with support from both peers and the wider organization.
In your role as a developer, you work close to the domain on technically demanding solutions and contribute to building robust, scalable systems. Depending on your background, you will work across backend, frontend, or full-stack development, contributing to architecture and system design. Our solutions are built using modern architectural principles such as Domain-Driven Design, event-driven systems, and asynchronous communication, in an environment where security, data integrity, and reliable system communication are critical. Your technical expertise will have a direct and meaningful impact on patient care.
Your profile
You have a strong technical foundation in .NET development and a clear interest in taking responsibility for both people and technical delivery. You are motivated by building high-performing teams, creating structure, and contributing to a safe and sustainable working environment. With a humble and communicative leadership style, you build trust and take ownership of people-related topics such as performance conversations, competence development, and recruitment, with support from the organization. You are self-driven, proactive, and results-oriented, with the ability to combine deep technical understanding with a present and engaged leadership approach.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
A Master's degree in Engineering or an equivalent academic background
At least 7 years of experience developing complex products using .NET
A genuine interest in people leadership and personnel responsibility
Experience from leadership roles or informal leadership in development teams
A strong drive to contribute to and further develop the engineering organization
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Previous experience in a role with formal people management responsibility together with fluency in Swedish is not required but considered as highly meritorious.
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Rekryterare
Henrik Friberger henrik.friberger@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
10000067