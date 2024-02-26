Group Manager Rbrs - Steering & Suspension
2024-02-26
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The Steering & Suspension group in bus development is responsible for the design of steering and suspension for buses. The group currently consists of 8 designers and an object manager. The group have the responsibility for from pre-development, industrialization to product follow-up.
As the current head of RBRS is starting in a new role within the section, we are looking for his successor.
Tasks
With your technical area, you create the conditions for our future buses to be drivable, based on the full vehicle properties roll-over, stability and ride comfort.
The area is exciting and challenging. For example when good inner layout in the busses for the passengers and the need of space for their luggage often lead to that the batteries and gas tanks are installed on the roof. Or how future safety legislation and autonomy projects require that the steering system works in a reliable manner.
The technical areas are complex and have many physical interface, which requires close collaboration with teams across R&D, purchasing and production, but also with the external bodybuilders around the world, so that Scania can offer competitive buses.
The group's challenges often end up in a tradeoff between the full vehicle property handling, comfort, steering force, steering feel and load capacity, which is why a good collaboration with the department's simulation and test group is extra important.
As a group manager at RBRS, you are working to create a good team spirit, a working environment where employees support each other in their daily tasks. Through the group's long-term business plan, you create the conditions for the employees to develop their working methods and planning tools.
Together with the section's management team, you will also work actively to develop and lead the entire section.
Your Profile
You should have a bachelor's degree or a master's degree of engineering. You have a great interest in developing people and groups and preferably have experience of it. Great drive, commitment and good communication are qualities that you can recognize yourself in. You are prestige less and are working to create good relationships.
If you would like to know more, please contact
Jonas Säfström tel:08-553 89848
Please submit your application latest by 11 February.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
