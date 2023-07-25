Group Manager R&D - Mechanics, Structure & Analysis
2023-07-25
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you want to make a difference and contribute to Epiroc's success by developing world leading, sustainable and safe products, which are accelerating the global society's ongoing transformation to digitalization, automation, and electrification? Join us as Group Manager, where you will get the chance to grow as person together with great colleagues in a global environment.
Your team
As our Group Manager you will be part of the R&D Material Handling management team within Epiroc's Underground division and manage a dedicated team of people responsible for Mechanics, Structure and Analysis. We have a globally market leading position with our Material Handling Products and are investing heavily in technology and product development to stay competitive and meet the ongoing technology shifts in our industry, towards electrification, digitalization and automation. The R&D Material Handling is a global organization, and, in this role, you will collaborate with colleagues around the world, all with a commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where everyone is encouraged to think new.
Your mission
Your mission in this role will be to lead and develop the R&D team Mechanics, Structure and Analysis in the Material Handling department and in this secure and execute roadmaps and plans from Technology Development, New Product Development (NPD) to Product Maintenance. The Mechanics, Structure and Analysis team is responsible for the machine infrastructure, component integrations, CAB and operator experience for our underground loaders and trucks. Another important area is analysis, calculations and simulations using digital tools and this is an area we would like to develop further. In this role you will work in close collaboration with other teams within R&D Material Handling, Global R&D, Software and other functions such as Marketing, Sourcing, Technical Service and Production.
An important part of the role is being member of the R&D Material Handling management team, where we value differences and bringing new perspectives and experiences to the team. As a member of the management team, you will contribute to growing the entire organization towards our vision and strategy, where cultural journey, globalization, innovation and technology transitions are important examples.
Your profile
We are looking for you, who has management experience and the ability to challenge, inspire and coach the team in delivering excellent results. Experiences within using simulation tools, off-road vehicles and heavy weldment structures are meritorious. You have a strategical and holistic capability and a technical understanding. You are customer centric, target focused, and a collaborative team player and we hope that you are curious, and like us, dare to think new. We are a global organization with colleagues in Sweden, India, South Africa and China, why verbal and written English is a requirement in the role.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-22.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Pelle Åkerberg, Global R&D Manager Material Handling, pelle.akerberg@epiroc.com
, +46708108581
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Lisa Ström, Recruitment Specialist, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.se
, +46761032813 Ersättning
