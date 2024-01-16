Group Manager Localization and Mapping
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions we are passionate about autonomous solutions and the positive impact they will have on society. We are on a journey to create something unique, developing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation.
Are you a dynamic leader with a coaching style, adept at developing individuals, organizations, and technical solutions? Flourish in steering through change, fostering an environment of trust, learning, and cross-functional collaboration? Seize the chance to contribute to cutting-edge autonomous solutions and make a positive societal impact. Join us as a Group Manager Localization & Mapping and be part of our team
What will you be doing?
As the group manager of the Localization & Mapping team, you'll lead a team of about 10 software engineers. Your role involves collaborating with the team to define roadmaps and goals, overseeing implementation, and ensuring overall team success. Embracing a servant leadership approach, you'll coach and develop team members, support organizational agility, and oversee technical solution development. Your responsibilities include guiding the team through change and fostering a climate of trust, learning, and cross-functional teamwork, all rooted in a robust safety culture.
Additionally, Your role involves shaping the vision and strategy of the Environment domain, enforcing and enhancing engineering best practices for improved quality in deliveries. Simultaneously, you play a vital role in the management team, contributing to refining work conditions for your team. The management team prioritizes putting people first, approaching situations with curiosity, and showing respect for individuals. Embracing a culture of dreaming big and accepting the possibility of failure, you're encouraged to invest time in personal development.
You will play a crucial role in the success of this entire functional area, where multiple technical domains collaborate seamlessly. Your group's contribution will involve utilizing sensor input to localize machines and vehicles while modeling the surrounding environment. As a leader, you will drive innovation and foster learning in one of the most critical and challenging aspects of the automated driving system.
Who are you?
You are an engaging leader who thoroughly enjoys finding fun and effective ways to engage and motivate both individuals and teams. Your communication style is inspiring, characterized by active listening, and being easy to connect with.
We are active in one of the most interesting and challenging areas of technology development. Hence, we value your ability to understand new contexts quickly and efficiently while being able to prioritize in a structured way. As our business area is new you need to share our positive spirit, curiosity for innovative technology and new ways of working, and have a desire to take it to the next level.
Prior experience in production software development for complex software products is of importance for this role. Our software stack is primarily modern C++ and is designed for robustness, scalability, and for running under soft real-time constraints. Based on input from the autonomous vehicle's sensor suite, the localization software enables both onboard positioning of the machines and vehicles involved in the autonomous transportation, as well as offboard creation of high-definition maps.
Apart from being interested in software, a general understanding of mechatronics systems and experience in using sensor data and controlling mechanical actuators is helpful. However, we believe your potential, personality, and mindset to gain these capabilities is more important than having them at the outset.
Our working environment is highly international, you therefore need to be proficient in English, both written and spoken.
Are we a perfect match?
We offer you a chance to be involved in defining the future solutions within the transport and infrastructure industry where we together are the motivators to make the future of automated transport solutions happen.
If you are ready to grow, develop your knowledge and explore new ways of driving technology, you have then come to the right place. Welcome to join Volvo Autonomous Solutions!
The selection process is continuous so make sure to apply as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application!
Contact us!
Ian MacIsaac, Global Technology Manager Environment, +46 73 902 58 61
Metzen Cherian, Head of Talent Strategy and People BP, +46 76 553 56 32
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4283-42188247". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
8396809