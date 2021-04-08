Group Manager Iasb - Scania CV AB - Chefsjobb i Södertälje

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Scania CV AB

Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje2021-04-08Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Sales IT is now looking for a new agile and servant group manager. You will support and develop your team in the Sales ECO system where IT and Sales & Marketing working tight together in our vision to "Make it easy to buy tailored solutions". Now is the perfect time for you to join this exciting journey!Within the section Sales IT, we develop SW in an ECO system of applications and functions that supports Scania's global presales and sales force. Our ultimate goal is to make it easy to buy tailored solutions from Scania, something that requires our full engagement in both customer, user and tech perspective. We believe all this is best handled with dedicated and autonomous teams so key for you as manager is to build understanding in customer & user needs, tech opportunities/obstacles and team development in order to be a true servant leader.Your profileYou are an agile and servant leader, you enable the team to succeed with their deliveries. You communicate expectations and know that feedback is crucial in driving the development of both team and individual. Based on our strategies, you help the team deliver value, define and reach short and long-term targets. You develop people and give them the prerequisites to grow.You understand your team's deliveries and it is natural for you to have a close dialogue with the business. You have a good knowledge and experience from software development and can participate in technical discussions in order to support the team to build a qualitative product. Experience in product configuration in order to create tailored products and solutions is seen as a bonus. You probably have an IT education at the university level and/or equivalent experience. You need to be proficient in written and spoken English.What you will getYou will work in an international workplace in close co-operation with the business. We offer a working environment with open communication within the team as well as in the cross functional work between IT & business. As we are keen on our transformation journey we welcome you who want to drive this change forward.ContactIf you have any questions please call Mikael Lännerholm (Head of Sales IT) on 073-650 2054.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-04-08Per agreementSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Scania CV AB5679761