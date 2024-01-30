Group Manager Cyber Security & Compliance, Diagnostic Platform Engineering
2024-01-30
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about protecting data and systems from cyber threats? Do you have the skills and experience to lead a team of cybersecurity professionals?
If yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
As Cybersecurity & Compliance Manager within Aftermarket Technology / Diagnostic Platform Engineering you will build, lead, and mature our Cyber Security operational acumen and prowess. This will entail setting up the Cyber Security Team in our Gothenburg and Bangalore sites and representing our function in Volvos Product and Information Cyber Security Management System structures.
What will you do?
We are seeking a cybersecurity manager to supervise our security operations and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. The main responsibilities include developing and implementing security policies, procedures, controls, and best practices. This role involves conducting and coordinating risk assessments and audits, recommending mitigation strategies.
The position requires subject matter expertise in cybersecurity for both onboard and off-board scenarios within the automotive context. The individual will represent the organization in cross-functional committees and initiatives related to Product Cyber Security and Information Cyber Security entities.
Responsibilities also encompass responding to security incidents and breaches, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders. The role includes providing guidance and training to staff and clients on security awareness and best practices. Staying current on the latest trends and developments in cybersecurity is crucial.
Additionally, the manager will be involved in target architecture and roadmap work for our applications and services platform, ensuring a holistic approach to cybersecurity across the company, aligned with the principles of DevSecOps.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, you should embody the following knowledge and experience:
• A bachelor's degree in computer science, information security, or a related field
• Several years of experience in cybersecurity, preferably in a managerial or supervisory role
• Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK, CEH, or equivalent
• Knowledge of security frameworks and standards, such as ISO 27001, ISO 21434, NIST, GDPR etc.
• Experience with security tools, methods, and technologies, such as TARA, SIEM, IDS/IPS, VPN, etc.
• Excellent communication, leadership, networking, and problem-solving skills
• Experience working in global enterprises
• Experience in risk, compliance, and information security policy development
• A high level of integrity and professionalism
If you are interested in joining our team and building this new role - we look forward to receiving your application!
If you have questions about the position please contact me:
Nizam Telalovic, Director Diagnostic Engineering, nizam.telalovic@volvo.com
Last applications date is 20th of February.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
