Group manager CVA, Customer Voice & Connectivity
2023-05-28
This is us your new colleagues
We are in an era with new technology, high environmental demands and game changing possibilities for the transport industry through integrated services. Our team delivers customer input, verification and validation results to secure that we constantly reach our customers expectations.
The Competitor Vehicle Analysis (CVA), Customer voice and Connectivity team is providing unique validation inputs at any time of the vehicle development through competitor benchmark, clinics and vehicle inspections. The team is also responsible for the validation of services through the connectivity feature.
Together, we have the key task to provide to engineering a strong referential of comparison to maintain competitiveness of our products and services on the market. In the team we value constant dialogue, teamwork, product passion and customer focus.
Join us and contribute to this exciting journey we have in front of us!
This is how you could make an impact
As a Group Manager, you will lead the team responsible for
creating the benchmark for the products we develop. We are engaged as early as possible into the projects to constantly bring market and competitor insights, evaluations of concepts through clinics as well as press test preparation, and final field test truck inspections.
Setting the Verification and Validation plan for future services enabled by the truck connectivity.
You will work in close collaboration with the whole engineering community at GTT to secure your team give relevant inputs at the right time.
Who are you ?
We believe you are inspiring and highly motivated person with at least 10 years experience from Product development or transport industry, where of 5 years of leadership experience from line manager positions or cross-functional positions. With your leadership experience you have passion for people, to get everyone grow and the team perform to its best.
You have an ability to establish and develop network and relations with relevant departments and stakeholders across the company. You use logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective, creative and ingenious solutions.
You hold a Master of Science in mechanical or electrical engineering or a Master in Economics.
Are we the perfect match ?
Curious and have some questions ? Call me!
Romain Klein 076-553 40 25
