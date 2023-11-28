Group Manager Charging software control at Electromobility
2023-11-28
Do you inspire and bring out the best of your team for technology leadership? The Electromobility function develops the electric propulsion system and its components such as batteries, electric motors and charging solutions for trucks, busses, and construction equipment. We are looking for a Group Manager Traction Voltage System design.
The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Volvo Group Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification and our objective is to offer a net-zero emission product range by 2040, where our state-of-the-art electric propulsion plays an important role. Do you want to drive the change? Apply now!
We are your new colleagues
We are the electric propulsion control team, a part of the Volvo Group's Electromobility organization. The electric propulsion control team develops the embedded software, incl. release and integration, constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering design, implementation, verification, and quality assurance for state-of-the-art traction voltage and propulsion functions for electrical vehicles. The team consists of Senior Embedded Software engineers, Product and specialist Function Owners and takes a holistic approach to balance features versus hardware boundaries and other limitations.
We are now looking for a new Group Manager for our team responsible to lead and develop Volvo Groups' charging application development. You will co-operate with Volvo Energy and secure that legal requirements and standards, results in optimized performance. You and your group will drive the customer charging efficiency for best in class up-time levels. Part of the team has the responsibility for implementing gated software download. In addition, you will drive the collaboration with main stakeholders to ensure end-to-end charging availability. The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies together with the management team. The work is performed in an international setting together with colleagues around the globe.
Who are you?
You are a technology driven leader, with experience from electromobility and implementing, designing or verification experience from charging control function development in an automotive context. You have experience from charging systems and infrastructure, legal requirements, and standards. Several years' experience in the field of Electromobility in a truck or automotive context with focus on software development. As a leader you are comfortable to lead in change, with the courage to challenge status quo. You are responsiveness to your team and your external stakeholders, and you have a passion to collaborate cross borders to reach the company joint goals. You will lead a team of skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. You will be part of the Electric Propulsion System Management team, building state-of-the-art technology and organization together.
You have solid experience from Embedded software development and real time embedded systems. With a knowledge in building frameworks (process, methods, strategies, plans) and skills in large, cross-functional organizations.
In addition, you have:
Knowledge in automotive standards within the field of vehicle charging and charging infrastructure.
• Fully proficient in English, written and spoken.
• M.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or equivalent.
What we can offer:
In an innovative and inspiring environment, you will together with your leadership team and highly skilled engineers get the opportunity to develop your professional as well as your individual skills.
We strive for balance in diversity, by taking gender, age, experience as well as life experience, personality etc. into account. We believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce we create a competitive advantage. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
For further information contact:
Daniel Midholm, Director, Electric Propulsion Control: daniel.midholm@volvo.com
