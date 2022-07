Group Manager Cab Interior Development - Industrial Operations A

Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.In addition, to be a global champion Scania also must strengthen its presence in China. This ambition requires an R&D organization that can develop, maintain and further improve the aimed product portfolio.The speed and the quality of our strategy execution will be the most important differentiator in the coming years ahead. For that reason, we are now looking for managers for the cab development, specifically within the interior.Job DescriptionYou will be responsible for a group of engineers, working together to develop and launch a competitive truck cab interior.You will have a mix of tasks in terms ofRecruiting, coaching and managing your employeesGuide the group's technical development and secure the right qualitySupport your teams in their collaboration with other teams and stakeholders inside and outside of Scania.Especially in the beginning, the management team will work together to recruit the teams as most groups are new.Your profileYou are interested in leading a team delivering good products to customers. You alsobelieve in people's ability to improve and developare consciously looking for improvementshave grit and are energized by challengesare curious about exploring new markets and user needsYou have an interest in, and preferably some experience in mechanical development, industrial design, ergonomics, testing, or other areas of relevance to truck cab development.Good command of English is required. Mandarin and Swedish language skills are an advantage.Your locationThe Industrial Operations Asia Research and Development is currently based in Södertälje. Later, the development will be divided between Sweden and China. A shorter or longer period in China must be considered as it will be key for success.Contact informationPlease contact Nicklas Carlsson, Head of Cab Development - Hero China, TRC, nicklas.carlsson@scania.com or Eva Kindborn, Talent Acquisition Specialist, eva.kindborn@scania.com Please note, that in weeks 31-32 we will have limited or no access to email.ApplicationThe application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates.Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Interviews can be held during the application period.A background check might be conducted for this position.Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, no later than August 21st, 2022.Please note, that the evaluation of applications will start in week 33.Job ID 20224421Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2022-08-01Lön enligt ökSista dag att ansöka är 2022-08-21Scania CV AB6850606