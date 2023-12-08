Group Manager Battery Cell and Module Evaluation & Analysis, Volvo
2023-12-08
Take the opportunity to join the transition into sustainable transport with the leader in sustainable transportation and change the world.
This is us, your new colleagues at Electromobility at Volvo
The Electromobility Department is responsible for developing electromobility solutions and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. This organization develops and drives the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks & Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within the Volvo Group. We are growing to shape the future!
A key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, product development into the maintenance phase.
We now recruiting a Group Manager for Battery Cell and Module Evaluation & Analysis
In this position, you will be part of the Cell & Module Department Management team, an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
You will be part of an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
The team is responsible for the evaluation and analysis of battery cells and Modules as a part of the ESS system. It is a global responsibility and is carried out in close cooperation with the Battery Cell and Module Technology team. Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset are key competences to secure that the global needs are addressed. Included in the team are highly skilled battery cell and module experts and test engineers. Together with the team you will continuously improve our test methods to secure effective and relevant verification of cell performance over its lifetime.
As Manager for Cell and module Evaluation & Analysis team you will also be responsible for the cross-functional alignment around cell and module evaluation in close cooperation with both internal and external stakeholders. You will work with current and potential future suppliers to secure a competitive system of high quality. Having a holistic view and a strategic mindset helps you to succeed in this area.
You are open and positive and like to lead technology and people. With us, you need to be a team player and an accessible Manager who leads and, with focus on individual development, forms a high performing team. You like to develop new ways to work. Together with your team, you will also be responsible to drive research and development activates with our university partners.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
To be able to fully enjoy this position you should be ambitious, energetic and a communicative leader with an entrepreneurial mind-set creating strong business relations. Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
Qualifications
Experience from Battery Cell, module and pack development and evaluation
Deep understanding of battery characteristics and its consequence on complete battery systems.
Deep knowledge in working with experimental testing in cell and/or battery lab and data analysis.
Result oriented and always looking for improvements in our way of working
Strong drive and energy level with ability to create a high performing working culture
A leader with courage and integrity who can lead and drive changes together with the team
Team oriented with proven interest in people development
Communicative and with good influencing skills
Education at M.Sc. level or similar. PhD in relevant area is a merit
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Previous experience in a leadership position is a merit
You will be part of a cross-functional and international environment, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a diverse team in terms of experience, gender and backgrounds.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held continuously.
For more information about the role please contact Manager: Azad Darbandi Jaberi, azad.jaberi.darbandi@volvo.com
