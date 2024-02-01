Group Manager Base SW Alfa
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you have passion for software and electronics and believe in the agile manifesto? Are you able to create a climate of cross functional collaboration where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions? Are you a believer of servant leadership beyond our organizational boundaries? If yes - then we are hoping you to join our team!
Who are we?
To address our tremendous present and future challenges we are seeking a highly skilled engineering manager within Software Platforms whose mission is to deliver a complete SW platform including integration on HW for a developer of an application in Volvo AB, utilizing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery chains This position requires strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and the ability to collaborate across departments and with external partners.
About the position
We are looking for an engineering group manager for a team that is responsible for activities and deliveries supporting the development and maintenance of our on-board base SW platform. The group manager is the first line manager and the servant leader of three scum teams. The group works with development and evaluation of concepts and technologies for our embedded software platform which includes Volvo Autosar Platform (VAP), Linux, and Volvo Dynamic Software Platform (VDSP) based on Adaptative Autosar and Hypervisor technologies. The work is done in very close collaboration with our different suppliers and various development/architecture teams at Volvo. The work includes integration of these platforms in different ECUs and software development of platform features.
Your role will be to both lead technology and people. So, on one hand to provide and retain skilled members to the scrum teams and coach the team members as well as the teams in the daily activities and secure necessary pre-requisites for a successful execution of our mission, and on the other hand take a technical ownership of the products delivered by the team, which implies participation in the complete chain from developing strategies to follow up maintenance of the delivered products, naturally with the support from the complete team.
Who are you?
This is a position for a person that has the ability to work under demanding conditions and to create a successful working climate. As a person, you have a broad software platform technical know-how combined with good communication skills and a strong belief and previous experience in working with agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams. You are goal oriented and can take own initiatives and drive certain actions on your own.
A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Qualifications:
* University/Bachelor/Master degree.
* Proven experience within EE system engineering
* Experienced in agile ways of working
* Managerial experience from line or project management
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions? Please contact us!
Atul Yadav, Global Technology Manager, SW Platforms. Email- atul.yadav@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
