Group manager Back Office Process Engineering Engine Assembly DE
2023-07-03
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.At Scania's engine assembly, we focus on creating a culture and structure that many people want to work and grow in. We have a lean system that makes us successful in assembling, testing and painting engines for trucks, buses as well as industrial and marine engines for the entire European production.
Right now we are looking for a group manager to our exciting and relatively newly started process engineering back office group.
Your tasks
As a group manager, you lead the development of the team and individuals. One of DE's strategies is to have a few selected deep competencies in-house to create close support for our process engineers, production and maintenance. Examples of competencies are Automation, Robotics, Data analysis, Quality Assurance, etc. To ensure your group's competence, a present leadership with a focus on continuous feedback and coaching is required to get a prosperous group. Work balance is one of our tools.
Last year we have launched our new SUPER engine, DW6. An engine that will contribute to Scania's sustainability goals and will be produced by Scania in Södertälje, Brazil and China, at MAN in Germany and Navistar in the USA. A cool collaboration where you and your group play an important role.
You are also responsible for:
• Coach your engineers to become independent in their fields of specialization and in their learning.
• Continuously work with efficiency in interfaces and tasks.
• Drive the work of the engine assembly to be at the forefront of the work on the Technology Road Map (TRM). A process we work with continuously to predict future competencies based on different external scenarios.
Your profile
To succeed in this mission, it is important that you are able to see the big picture but not avoid getting into details. A good collaboration with functions both inside and outside DE (eg Smart Factory) is of outmost importance. Therefor it is important that you have good collaborative skills and appreciate cross-functional work.
We see that you have a technical university education or equivalent experience. Early experience of the leadership role in production is a merit, as is interest and experience of Industry 4.0. We also see that you have a great interest in people and want to inspire, motivate and support others to achieve their goals.
We offer
We offer you a leadership and technically inspiring assignment in a very dynamic and forward-thinking environment. You are part of the Local Engineering organization's management team. We work closely together and support each other in both leadership issues and process issues. For us, it is important to have openness, unpretentiousness and to have fun at work. You get six fantastic colleagues who support and develop you! The group currently consists of eight awesome engineers with a lot of drive and expertise.
Additional information
For more information about the position, contact Technical Manager Sara Holmer, 08-553 52973
Application
Apply via our website: HR-Inline/job search at Scania no later than 2023-07-14. Selection and interviews will be ongoing and a background check may be conducted for this position. The application must include a personal letter, CV and possibly a degree certificate.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
