Group Manager - Hcl Technologies Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Group Manager
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-29
· Ensure Operational Stability for critical applications ensuring cost efficient service, aligned operations with ITIL V3 framework covering service strategy, Service Design, Service Transition, Service Operations &Continual Service Improvement.
Customer CSAT
Implement Delivery strategies that result in increased customer satisfaction and in Zero post production defects.
Drive various automations across technical tracks and Drive Critical Infrastructure Upgrades
Drive the External/Internal Audits and stability actions across the technical tracks
Ensure Seamless Delivery for the customer needs, it included transition & new solution implementation
Implement the SME Development program with an objective of achieving support for upcoming new solutions proposed to customer
Track SLA & KPI, Manage current process and implement any new process,
Handle External Audits & Internal Compliance Reviews, Participation in Customer Workshops and Calls
Own SIP for missing SLA and future value creation
Define and execute skill capability building strategy
Conduct Final interviews and Fitment of resources required for operations
Work with HR on Attrition and retention
Identify gaps in the existing customer environment for the specific track
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Adress
HCL Technologies Sweden AB
Sveavägen 21 4TR
11134 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5836900
