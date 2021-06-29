Group Manager - Hcl Technologies Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
· Ensure Operational Stability for critical applications ensuring cost efficient service, aligned operations with ITIL V3 framework covering service strategy, Service Design, Service Transition, Service Operations &Continual Service Improvement.
* Customer CSAT
* Implement Delivery strategies that result in increased customer satisfaction and in Zero post production defects.
* Drive various automations across technical tracks and Drive Critical Infrastructure Upgrades
* Drive the External/Internal Audits and stability actions across the technical tracks
* Ensure Seamless Delivery for the customer needs, it included transition & new solution implementation
* Implement the SME Development program with an objective of achieving support for upcoming new solutions proposed to customer
* Track SLA & KPI, Manage current process and implement any new process,
* Handle External Audits & Internal Compliance Reviews, Participation in Customer Workshops and Calls
* Own SIP for missing SLA and future value creation
* Define and execute skill capability building strategy
* Conduct Final interviews and Fitment of resources required for operations
* Work with HR on Attrition and retention
* Identify gaps in the existing customer environment for the specific track

