Group Manager - Hcl Technologies Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

· Ensure Operational Stability for critical applications ensuring cost efficient service, aligned operations with ITIL V3 framework covering service strategy, Service Design, Service Transition, Service Operations &Continual Service Improvement.Customer CSATImplement Delivery strategies that result in increased customer satisfaction and in Zero post production defects.Drive various automations across technical tracks and Drive Critical Infrastructure UpgradesDrive the External/Internal Audits and stability actions across the technical tracksEnsure Seamless Delivery for the customer needs, it included transition & new solution implementationImplement the SME Development program with an objective of achieving support for upcoming new solutions proposed to customerTrack SLA & KPI, Manage current process and implement any new process,Handle External Audits & Internal Compliance Reviews, Participation in Customer Workshops and CallsOwn SIP for missing SLA and future value creationDefine and execute skill capability building strategyConduct Final interviews and Fitment of resources required for operationsWork with HR on Attrition and retentionIdentify gaps in the existing customer environment for the specific track