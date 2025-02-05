Group Manager - Testing, Design & Process Support
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
Servant Leader for software development teams with close collaboration with R&D
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Servant leadership is what we believe will lead our teams to success. A servant leader at Scania IT directs and motivates through why and what, lets goals be set by individuals and teams and involves everyone in decision making. A servant leader sets up business objectives and key results based on prototyping and experimentation and interacts face to face. Transparency is promoted and information is made available. Ideas are embraced and the people are loved and trusted.
Is this your mindset and your natural way of working as a leader? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
Your role
Testing Enablement within Product development IT, develop and maintain applications that are needed in Scanias testing and test vehicle process. The applications are utilized in various parts of the prototype testing process, from material planning of prototype parts to evaluation of test data of prototype vehicles. Our applications uses new technologies and scalability to reach our global users and meeting their expectations.
In this role, you will work tightly together with R&D in our cross-functional value stream.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will support your development teams, help them grow, remove obstacles, and enable them to become high-performing. Additionally, you will:
* Engage your teams to be in touch with their end-users to understand their needs.
* Build trust and relationships within the whole value stream and act as your teams' ambassador across all of Scania.
* Create a team climate where innovation is a given factor and where ways of working can develop and continuously improve.
* Motivate, engage, and develop the people in your teams.
* Drive the development to ensure great collaboration and efficient ways of working between your local and distributed, diversified teams.
* Be a member of the section's leadership.
Your profile
Empowering agile software development with a focus on creating value for the end-user is your passion!
You live and agree with these statements picked from our Culture:
* Leadership instead of Management - Because success is all about growing others
* Diversity - We respect different opinions and perspectives. They are a source of great ideas
* Fun - We take having fun and being happy very seriously at work
* Our Products - We understand our end-user and fulfill needs with a solution-oriented spirit
* Elimination of Waste - Always challenge stupid things everywhere!
As a humble, engaged, and experienced leader, you have an enthusiasm for developing people and creating high-performing development teams. Keen to understand the challenges of our end-users and the products we develop, you believe in team-based work and encourage experiments. Innovative ideas excite you, and you try them out in short iterations to create learnings, continuously adjusting based on the outcome while appreciating creativity and enthusiasm.
Understanding that knowledge is crucial for our business, you continuously learn and improve your knowledge, creating a climate where people can grow and nourish their skills.
You have been part of the agile software development process, so you truly understand the challenges of a development team. You have a relevant education from university level and/or equivalent experience.
We offer
We offer you an interesting, fun, challenging, and developing environment together with engaged colleagues in the teams of Testing Enablement value stream and the section's management team. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer Scania employees other benefits, such as a company car, performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
Additional information
Please get in touch with recruiting manager Mikael Pihlblad at mikael.pihlblad@scania.com
, or Talent Acquisition Specialist Otto Wetterström at otto.wetterstrom@scania.com
.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Kindly apply with a CV and answers to screening questions as soon as possible, but no later than the 19th of February 2025, since selection and interviews will be held throughout the application period. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13997-43152301". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
9146466