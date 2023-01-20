Group manager - Test fleet Infant Care, Industrial Operations Asia
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-01-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.If you have good people skills, enjoy tackling challenges, working in a high pace environment and are interested in taking off on an adventure, look here! We are offering a once in a life-time opportunity.
Scania is building a new factory and R&D organisation in China to increase global capacity and to move development closer to the Chinese customers. We are in a start-up phase and need your support to set a stable foundation. If you enjoy leading diverse teams, are motivated by solving problems and finds it interesting to explore new cultures, then you will really enjoy being part of the journey.
We are now looking for a committed leader to build a team and make the most out of our Industrial Operation Asia test fleet.
What you will do
You will be responsible for ensuring that most possible learnings are gained from the test fleet, including ensuring test vehicle uptime and fast problem solving, both in short term and long term. To succeed in your mission you will be supported by your team of assignment managers trained in root cause analysis, electrician, fault code analysis engineer, mechanics, service technicians, and vehicle coordinators. You and the team will work closely to the R&D responsible engineers to close learning loops, find root cause and develop solutions. Together with your team you will develop the way of working and setting the targets. In this role you will work with reactive and proactive problem management, prioritising and suggesting where problem-solving efforts are required, as well as taking measures to find solutions.
Who you are
We are looking for a service-minded, naturally solution-oriented and committed leader. As a person you like variation and being in a high-pace environment. You act fast when the conditions change. By nature you are driven, positive and are passionate about problem solving.
We believe that you have a degree in engineering, and minimum 5 years' experience from the automotive industry within at least one of the following areas:
• Full vehicle testing
• Control system or software development
• Design engineering
• Technical project management
You have proven experience in leading others.
You like being in an organisation under build up, where you are part of the solution to make things work. You are a confident person and leader, who take a strong but pragmatic role in collaboration with others. You have courage, take great responsibility and have a good ability to develop and maintain a wide network of contacts at all levels. We believe that you are used to working and, delivering on high expectations. You have clear communication skills and communicate fluently in English and Swedish. Chinese language is meriting.
The location
The position is initially located in Södertälje. Based on your interest and business needs going forward, we have the possibility and flexibility to offer you a great opportunity to take on an international assignment and work abroad.
Our offer
We offer a position within a high performing team, committed to continuously evolve. In a high pace environment you will be part of creating the future. It will be challenging, exciting and a great opportunity to develop on multiple levels.
More information
For more information about the role contact Sandra Söderstedt, R&D Industrial Operations Asia, sandra.soderstedt@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should contain CV and a personal letter. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and interviews will be held during the application period. Please apply via JobSearch /scania.com as soon as possible, but no later than February 5th, 2023. A background check may be conducted for this position.
JobID: 20230255
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7362439