Group Manager - Perception Components, Safe & Efficient Driving
2023-05-17
Imagine a world with Zero traffic accidents? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Our ambition for Volvo Group 2030 is clear we want to offer transport solutions that are 100% Safe, 100% Fossil-free and 100% more productive. This is a great opportunity for you to be able to drive and lead Volvo Group into this journey.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights.
Within the department of Safe & Efficient Driving and section Vehicle Environment Situation we are now looking for several leading positions.
What will you do?
As the Group Manager of Perception Components, you will lead a team of engineers and researchers to design and develop perception components for our products and deliver in accordance with the mission and goals of the group. You will work closely with cross-functional teams across the organization to develop and integrate perception components into our products, and you will have the opportunity to drive innovation and shape the direction of the team. You will also coach and develop the people in the group as well as secure that they have the skills and competences needed for the job.
If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the industry, we encourage you to apply!
Who we are looking for?
We believe that to be successful in this position you have a service mindset and passionate about leadership and technology. You have the curiosity and open mind to be able to build teams towards high performance. You have worked with perception components in ADAS/AD domain and are looking to take an active part in an ongoing transformation.
The team works in an agile development framework and through a servant coaching leadership you put the teams in the center without losing accountability. You have an ability to develop and motivate individuals and teams. You are goal oriented and can take own initiatives and drive certain actions on your own.
Your leadership will make your team members shine!
Relevant Experience
General Experience of Embedded SW and Electronics Development in vehicles
General experience of ADAS/AD Perception stack
Knowledge in supplier/partner way of working
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Are you interested and want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact me:
Andreas Roupé, Global Technology Manager - Vehicle Environment Situation linkedin.com/in/andreas-roupé-b7a37 Så ansöker du
