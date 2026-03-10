Group Manager - Metrology and Process Control to Mycronic
At Mycronic, we love what we do - but most importantly, who we do it with. To us, the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success. Be part of the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses that are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity, but depends on it. If you have knowledge of and a strong interest in metrology, lithography processes, and process control, combined with a data-driven and inspiring leadership mindset, this could be the role for you!
About the role
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company that has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 50 years. Today, we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do shapes the future of technology and, in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow. The Pattern Generator (PG) division, which you will belong to, holds a unique position in the market as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for production of advanced photomasks. These photomasks are used globally, providing cutting-edge production solutions for high-resolution displays and semiconductor chips. Almost all displays you see around you; TV:s, computers, tablets, mobile phones etc. are manufactured using our technology.
We are now splitting one existing group into two and are therefore looking for a Metrology and Process Control Group Manager to join us. In this key role, you will secure, manage, and develop Mycronic's metrology, lithography process, and cleanroom capabilities, enabling data-driven insights and continuous improvement of our lithography processes through effective process control strategies. The group will initially consist of around 12-15 employees and consultants with diverse backgrounds in metrology and process control. You will be an important part of our growing R&D organization and Management Team in Täby and report to the Head of Platform Development Center.
Work tasks
This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of a new dynamic, multidisciplinary team and make a lasting impact. You will lead, motivate, and develop an outstanding team of employees, ensuring that the organization is supported with test patterns and robust, reliable measurement capabilities. Working at the intersection of metrology, process control and technology development, you will support both current and future product needs.
In this role, you will take ownership of cleanroom requirements towards facility management and play an active part in the production planning team as well as coordinating cleanroom usage for internal R&D tools. You will lead a dynamic group of skilled professionals with diverse backgrounds, providing mentorship, guidance, and support to ensure successful project delivery. By fostering a culture of innovation, diversity, collaboration, and continuous improvement, you will act as an inspiring leader for employees, consultants, and temporary contributors such as thesis workers, creating an environment where both people and technology can thrive.
Key responsibilities:
Enabling stable reliable data-driven insights and drive customer demos
Maintain and develop our metrology capabilities and roadmaps
Produce test patterns both for internal tests and customer demos
Support the organization with data and templates for analysis
Secure that data is stored in a structured way to secure traceability and enable future learnings
Planning and coordinating customer demos in close collaboration with System Sales
Define, maintain and develop control methods to ensure robust, repeatable and predictable lithography performance and drive continuous improvement efforts
Manage cleanroom and EHS related work and provide cleanliness expertise
Coordinate the use of our cleanrooms and secure operation in Täby and Kista
Secure that the cleanrooms meet our requirements, short and long term, this will be done in close collaboration with the facility group
Drive quarterly safety rounds in the clean room and secure resolution of risks
Support the organization in questions related to technical and chemical cleanliness
We are looking for
For this role, we are looking for someone with strong collaboration skills, a positive mindset, and an openness to different perspectives. You inspire trust and have a strong drive to deliver results, both independently and through others, and have a genuine interest in working at the intersection of technology and leadership, where you inspire those around you.
A bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry or a related field
At least some years of work experience as a manager or team leader in a similar context
Good understanding blended with practical experience around cleanrooms down to ISO4/ISO5 classes and related working practices.
Understanding of lithography processes including developing, etching and metrology
Understanding and practical experience around data driven improvements and process control metrics.
Good understanding of related EHS risks and experience to secure a safe work environment
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Our recruitment process
Phone interview with Academic Work
Personality- and problem-solving test
In depth interview with Academic Work
Interviews with Mycronic
Reference checking and decision
Other information
Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
