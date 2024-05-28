Group Manager - in the new Vehicle Motion Management Sub-stream
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting-edge tools and methods.
Join the Vehicle Motion Management Sub Stream, within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department. Embark on the journey to develop the future Volvo Group Vehicle Motion and Management systems and functions.
About the role
On our exciting adventure to develop the future at Volvo Group, we are now looking for you - our new Manager in the Vehicle Motion Management team . As a group manager in this position, you will be a leader in an organization dedicated to technology, people, and performance, where customer satisfaction is our ultimate performance measurement.
Can you see yourself responsible for identifying customer needs and prioritizing development activities?
Can you play an important role in guiding and coaching an excellent team to deliver high-quality vehicle motion functions to our customers? Then, join the Vehicle Motion Management Sub Stream within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department.
We are now looking for dynamic and experienced leaders to join us in the below positions:-
Group Manager - Performance & Prediction
Group Manager - Simulation and Verification
Group Manager - HIL/Data
We are now looking for you....
• . who have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset and a deep understanding of agile development. For you, a goal-oriented mindset, and the ability to take initiative on your leadership and empowerment is a matter of course. You have a business- and customer-oriented mindset and an inspiring leadership style. You find it truly rewarding to manage co-workers to perform their best in a successful working climate and you are comfortable in building effective teams with a mix of styles, perspectives, and experiences. A team that celebrates success together! You embrace difficult challenges and support your co-workers to find smart solutions to tough problems. Most of all, change is not a problem for you, and you deal with it comfortably and effectively by seeing the bigger picture.
Requirements:
* Several years of electronic system development
* Good knowledge about Embedded SW development in vehicles
* Experience and understanding of agile development
* Masters in Electronics Engineering/Computer Engineering or equivalent
* Several years of leadership experience
* Previous experience from the development of electrical systems, preferably from the automotive industry
Ready for the next move?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
