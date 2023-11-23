Group Legal Counsel - Labour law, AB Volvo
2023-11-23
Are you interested in joining a dynamic and innovative company with the vision to lead our industry to shape the world we want to live in?
Every organization exists for a reason. It has a purpose. The Volvo Group 's mission is to drive prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, and the work we all do every day should ultimately contribute to becoming the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We shape the world we want to live in. Knowing that sustainability including climate change are the challenges of our generation, our contribution is to offer leading transport and infrastructure solutions enabling societies to prosper in a sustainable way.
We are now looking for a Group Legal Counsel to strengthen our team with particular focus on labour law. In this role, you will play a critical role in ensuring the company 's compliance with international and local labor laws, as well as providing expert legal counsel on employment-related matters. Your main stakeholders will be in the Group 's HQ and the Group Functions.
Your responsibilities will encompass a wide range of legal tasks:
• Legal Compliance: Stay abreast of evolving employment and labor laws in various jurisdictions and provide guidance to the company to ensure compliance.
• Policy Development: Legal support and input to the development and implementation of employment policies and procedures that align with the company 's global and local goals in such areas as equal pay, pensions and employee benefits, incentive schemes, expatriates and cross border work arrangements, AI, GDPR/privacy, but also competition law aspects such as non-solicitation, non-compete, benchmark with competitors.
• Contract Review: Review and draft employment related contracts primarily for top executives, including employment contract, international assignment, termination agreement and appendix, support in the review of collective bargaining agreements, and related documents to protect the interests of the company and employees.
• Training and Education: Conduct training sessions for employees and management on labor and employment law matters to enhance understanding and compliance.
• Risk Assessment: Identify and assess potential employment-related legal risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.
• Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including People and Culture, to provide timely and strategic legal advice on employment matters.
Furthermore, you may be contributing to various connected areas, such as mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, workplace investigations as well as regulatory reporting.
In this role, you will be reporting to the Senior Vice President of the Volvo Group 's Transaction & Commercial Legal department. You will also work closely together with Group People and Culture. The role will be located in the Volvo Group 's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Your background
The qualifications to be successful in this role demand a deep understanding of employment law, strong communication skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic, and multicultural corporate environment, plus in addition:
• A degree from an accredited law school, preferably a Swedish one
• A minimum of 7 years of experience as an attorney specializing in employment and labor law, ideally within a multinational company or law firm
• Strong negotiation, mediation, and dispute resolution skills
• High integrity and professionalism
• Ability to engage colleagues, to leverage resources and to deliver high quality
• Detail-oriented with strong analytical and research skills
• Excellent communication skills; proficiency in Swedish and English
Improving ways of working and finding solutions is part of our everyday job, so work will require a bias for action and a can-do attitude. And with people at the center of what we do, you will need to be keen to engage with team members and others and build relationships to thrive in the role.
What we offer you
The Volvo Group offers a competitive salary, as well as bonus opportunities and benefits. In addition, you will have exposure to complex and varied legal challenges in a global company, also providing you with opportunities for professional development and ongoing legal education, in a collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Contact and Application
In this recruitment process, Volvo is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Interviews will be carried out as applications are received so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock by phone 0733 - 109585, or by email at helena.woodcock@jurek.se
About us
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers ' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23
Helena Woodcock helena.woodcock@jurek.se 0733-10 95 85
