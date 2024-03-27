Group Leader and Senior Sales Manager - Power Solutions
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
In this role you will be responsible for leading the Sales Team for Power Solutions (PS) in Sweden responsible for Volvo Group. The PS portfolio covers components, systems and services within combustion, exhaust aftertreatment, control systems, sensors, electromobility and hydrogen solutions. We give you space to lead the sales organization, spreading your wings as you also coach your team to spread theirs. You will have a variety of opportunities to develop, both your own, and your teams' talents. That's the culture we live at Bosch. Together with your team you will:
Identify upcoming acquisition opportunities across the entire PS portfolio in order to ensure further profitable growth. In close collaboration with key stakeholders across the business, the team is responsible to define the overall acquisition strategy, align pre-selling activities & negotiate with our customer
Secure project deliverables in ongoing industrialization projects preparing for Start Of Production (SOP) and smooth ramp-up
Maintain running projects
Further extend and develop customer relationship
You will report directly to Vice President Sales in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone that wants to shape the future of Bosch with Volvo Group together with a great Bosch team. The right person should have solid experience in leadership, sales and a technical automotive interest, combined with an entrepreneurial mindset.
You have a trustworthy personality and are able to lead & motivate your associates, as well as the wider team. We believe that you are pro-active and self driven, however you have also strong cross-functional collaboration abilities and communication skills. Additionally, you are a relationship builder that can navigate both internally and externally.
We would also like you to have:
Minimum relevant Bachelor 's degree, preferably in Engineering.
Profound experience in Sales/Acquisition or a Sales related function, preferably from the automotive industry
Several years of experience in leading and developing cross-functional teams
Strong commercial know-how, strategic understanding and experience from customer negotiations on different levels
Fluent in English and Swedish, German is meritorious
Strong intercultural competencies
Here you will have the opportunity to work with market-leading products at the cutting edge of technology. At Bosch, you become part of a company driven by innovation, sustainability and a spirit of the future. You will have good opportunities to grow and develop leadership skills, your business acumen and your knowledge in complex sales. You will be offered to work in many exciting projects and since Bosch is an international company, there are good development opportunities in the long term. As an employee you will have the possibility to flexible work time and hybrid work.
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you:
Good view across the city of Gothenburg from our new office in Citygate. Flexible work time and work place options, medical services, employee discounts, catering facilities, collective bargaining agreement, wellness contribution, access to local public transportation, parking, and room for creativity.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
