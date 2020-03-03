Group IT Security Officer/Expert - Vattenfall AB - Datajobb i Solna

Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Solna2020-03-03Do you want to advise Vattenfall organization about IT & Information security risks and are aware of the latest digital security trends, technologies, laws and regulations? Do you also know this area well, have a pragmatic attitude and like to work in a dynamic international environment? Then you might be the Group IT Security Officer/Expert that we are looking for to further strengthen our Group IT Security function!IT Security is an increasingly important discipline for Vattenfall business through an fast evolving digitalization as well as cyber threats and regulations. Therefore we are looking for an experienced and ambitious person who is not afraid of asking critical questions and that constantly strives for improvement.Your responsibilitiesAs a Group IT Security Officer/Expert you work in a dynamic international team of peers who are the IT Security subject matter experts and the advisor to the organization, our management, employees, business and outsourcing partners. You will be a solid security professional and therefore advise to Vattenfall IT management in decision making with implications for IT Security. You do this by:Developing IT security policies and standardsMonitoring and reporting riskTaking care for certain IT security changesPerforming security reviews and threat modelling sessionsCreating awarenessEnsuring compliance with IT Security standardsEmbedding security in IT architectural building blocksDevelopment of security architecture and initiating security improvement programs in this contextYou will act as Subject Matter Expert (SME) to support Group ISMS (Information Security Management System), IT, Business organization and critical suppliers, mainly within the area of infrastructure security, application security, cloud security and IoT security. We expect you to:Signal risks and improve security measures in Vattenfall organizationActively contribute in reporting to IT management about the IT SecurityInteract professionally with relevant stakeholders of the organization and will act as IT Security Business Partner.Actively support the Operational IT Risk Management and interact with the Group IT Risk OfficerEvaluate, assess, monitor and follow up risks with the Risk Owners. Report and escalate accordingly while supporting and driving mitigation activities.We believe that you have/areFluent in Swedish and English, other languages such as, German or Dutch are of additional value.Academic degree within the relevant areas of Information and/or IT Security.Relevant certifications are plus. (e.g., CISSP, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CPP)Minimum 5 years of experience in relevant IT security position in an international/corporate environmentCurrent knowledge of relevant IT/Information Security legislations (e.g. IT Security Act, NSI, NIS, GDPR / data protection) in the European countries where Vattenfall operatesThorough knowledge of relevant standards, such as ISO27001/2, NIST, CIS, COBIT, SABSAProfound understanding of information technologies and architectures in combination with their respective connection to IT SecurityProven technical security expertise in one or more of the infrastructure and/or application security areas.Possibility to travel regularly to build international relationships within the team and the relevant stakeholders, e.g. to the main Vattenfall locations like Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Stockholm.A high degree of co-operation and collaboration capabilities in a distributed work environment including the willingness to travelLocation: StockholmOur offerAt Vattenfall you will work in an open and entrepreneurial environment. We offer you a challenging and independent job in an dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. We want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth.ApplicationWe are looking forward to your application! Application must be sent at latest March 15th, 2020.For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Murat Kültür via phone +31611018647. For more information about the recruitment process please contact Elnoosh Farhoudfar via phone +46 730 60 25 49. Please apply directly via the application button. We welcome your application in English. Trade union representatives in Sweden Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg/Lars-Erik Näsman (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.2020-03-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-15Vattenfall ABEvenemangsgatan 1316956 Solna5130488