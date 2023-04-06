Group IT Manager to ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay is one of the largest companies within the Digital Signage business and we work across both software and hardware solutions to create long-lasting partnerships with some of the best-known global brands. Since we have grown quickly through acquisitions, we now need to establish a new Group IT function with the responsibility to design, launch and establish our new IT environment and organization. Are your ready to take on the challenge? If so, do not hesitate to apply for this role.
YOU WILL
As our first Group IT Manager you will be given the task to design and launch the new Group core enterprise systems and data architecture. At the same time, you will continuously build and establish the Group IT organization, by securing the on-going delivery through functions and partners considering different needs within our group functions and current business areas/countries. We are aiming to build a world-class IT-function that will enable us a continued growth - focusing on a small number of modern, integrated platforms and systems. Some of your responsibilities will be to:
• Define and execute an IT strategy, prioritising a roadmap based on business value, risk management, and implementation requirements
• Contribute to designing and implement ZetaDisplay's enterprise system and data architecture, collaborating closely with stakeholders to select the right systems for their needs and ensure that implementation and ongoing usage is compliant
• Collaborate effectively to enable technology-driven efficiencies while ensuring that ZetaDisplay staff receive IT support, equipment, and needed system reliability and uptime
• Responsible for the Global IT budget, with the ability to clearly communicate and justify requirements
• Drive technology purchases from brief to diligence to vendor negotiation to implementation
• Establish information security procedures, including risk assessment / mitigation, disaster recovery, and systems monitoring
• Manage multiple projects, spanning countries and business functions
• Build a world class technology team
You will report directly to Johan Husberger, Group COO, and preferably work out of the office (HQ) in Malmoe.
YOU ARE
Experienced as an IT Manager or at least 5-6 years within a similar role, with responsibility for enterprise level systems and ideally with a hands-on experience across multiple IT disciplines. We prefer that you have a relevant academic education background. You are a strategic thinker and a person who gets things done, with a clear understanding of how IT enables the best possible business out-come.
You need to have excellent organisational, project management and prioritisation skills. Furthermore, you need to have experience in analysis, implementation, and evaluation of IT systems, infrastructure, tools, and their specifications. You are used to budget management and to take a leading position by establishing ROI thru valid business cases and presentations. You have strong communication skills, with confidence to communicate at all levels of the organization and we would like you to be fluent in both Swedish and English. Familiarity with enterprise systems like Oracle NetSuite, HubSpot together with Business Intelligence solutions are a plus.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit in this recruitment. For more information, please contact Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
, +46 723 61 28 44 or Björn Larsson at bjorn.larsson@nexergroup.com
, +46 72 572 36 70. We look forward hearing from you! Ersättning
