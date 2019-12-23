Group HR Business Partner - Interim - Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Group HR Business Partner - Interim
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2019-12-23
AniCura
Group HR Business Partners - interim (6 months) starting in January 2020
We are looking for a Group HR Business Partner, based in our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
The successful candidate will partner with the group functional leaders and their teams on the creation of their people strategies and the implementation of the HR signature processes that are being developed at group level. Group functional teams are the central support teams traditionally named finance, marketing, communications, HR, M&A to mention a few. Additionally, the role will have responsibility for the European HR operations and group initiatives.
About AniCura
AniCura is one of Europe 's leading providers of high-quality veterinary care for companion animals. AniCura offers a wide range of high-quality medical services covering preventive and basic health care as well as advanced diagnostics, internal medicine, intensive care, surgery and orthopedics. AniCura also provides rehabilitation, physiotherapy and dietary advice and offers selected pet food and care products.
AniCura is present at 270 European locations and creates peace of mind for pet owners through excellent access and patient safety. Every year, AniCura 's 5,500 employees attend to more than 2.5 million companion animal patients. AniCura is a trusted training and referral body.
We shape the future of veterinary care together through co-operation and knowledge sharing in a values-based organization. We have a common passion for developing our business and offer the best service to our patients and customers; pets and their owners.
AniCura is part of Mars Petcare, a family-owned company focused on veterinary care and pet nutrition.
Major responsibilities
The role is built up around three areas being a strategic partner for the group functions, facilitate HR Operations for AniCura and lead various group projects and initiatives.
As a Strategic Business Partner, you will:
Identify, understand and prioritize the needs of the business from a people 's perspective based on data and insights.
Partner with the group functions ' leaders and their teams to build strong people strategies and implement the business-critical processes meeting the business needs.
Support and lead change management initiatives
Support the functional leaders in building high effective teams, including recruitment process, employee relations, team session facilitation, etc.
In the role as HR Operations for AniCura:
Provide input for HQ and total AniCura projects/initiatives as well as for HR operations ' cost.
You will be the owner of the Global Employee handbook
Management of leadership employment contracts and policies together with in-country HR
Ensuring legal and regulatory compliance with a positive reflection regarding equality, diversity and inclusion
For AniCura HR projects and initiatives:
Lead and prepare business case for AniCura initiatives to be launched in countries and implement global HR projects and initiatives such as a new HR system.
Together with the HR VP, develop a total rewards strategy to reflect the future needs of the business.
Who are you?
You enjoy a strategic HR Business Partner role where you can make a difference and add value to the organisation, and you thrive in a growing business where you can contribute to a higher life quality for our associates, pets and their owners.
You are expected to have:
Strong generalist experience with demonstrable experience of talent, engagement, retention and organisational design and development
An academic degree within HR/People Management or a Business degree specialized within Organisational Development
Recognized for being a strong strategic business partner.
We value experience in a broader operational business role
Strong expertise within organisational development, change management and organisational design
Good understanding and experience of labour laws and work environment
As a person we believe you are a strong business partner with the ability to communicate and collaborate to build relationships at all levels of the organisation.
You easily build trust and rapport with your peers and key stakeholders through your influencing skills and role models the true values of AniCura.
You understand and appreciate the beauty of being part of a changing organisation within an entrepreneurial environment. You are agile and pragmatic in the way you operate to deliver on your expectations.
In the start-up setting with some ambiguity that AniCura is in we appreciate your planning and organisational skills as well as the way you manage expectations are very important in the current setting of AniCura.
It is likely that you have a passion for pets and enjoy working in an entrepreneurial environment with a high pace and opportunity to make an impact.
In this recruitment process AniCura collaborates with Jurek Recruitment & Staffing. For questions regarding the interim position you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter My Andersson at my.andersson@jurek.se. Selections and interviews are handled on an ongoing basis . If this sounds like your next challenge, do not hesitate to send in your application directly.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Visstid
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-23
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5019170
