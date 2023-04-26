Group Global Mobility Expert
2023-04-26
To our Group Compensation and Benefits team within Sandvik AB, we're now looking for a collaborative Group Global Mobility Expert with Sandviken as your base. Joining us in this role, you contribute to ensuring a high performing delivery of HR support to the organization, focusing on the area of Global Mobility. We offer you a truly international setting where you interact with many parts of our diverse business while solving challenges that sometimes arise in a multi-cultural environment.
Your mission - Supporting our business with your expertise in global mobility
In this position, you're one of our experts within Global Mobility and, with your knowledge and experience, you support and train our business in mobility related issues for both short- and long-term assignments. Being our expert, you enable successful cross-border transfers and ensure that we fulfill our responsibilities towards each and every employee working on an international assignment. By administrating and interpreting policies and regulations, as well as coordinating a variety of information, you ensure compliance for the organization.
Responsibilities included in your job:
Preparing assignment contracts and researching home and host country tax regulations to ensure compliance.
Managing annual salary review, pension review, currency fluctuation analysis and other changes in compensation packages for long-term expatriates.
Ensuring efficient collaborations with other regional Global Mobility Specialists around the world.
Managing important vendor relations.
Your character - A service-minded, structured and detailed collaborator
We're looking for someone with a degree in a relevant field of studies, preferably in Legal or Economics, or the equivalent experience from previous work. Beneficial to this role is extensive experience in working with global mobility and broad knowledge as well as experience of international mobility and taxes, whereas we put a lot of emphasis on your ability to comfortably manage stakeholders in a global business environment. As we're collaborating worldwide, you need excellent written and verbal skills in English, while skills in other languages used within the Group are beneficial.
Your personality contributes to our achievements - you're professional and socially confident, and you take pride in always managing your tasks with high integrity. In this role, you manage lots of details and information, which calls for a structured way of working. To interact in a global setting really gets you going, and you're responsive and open-minded towards challenges that come along in a multi-cultural environment. Naturally, you have a great sense for service, and you embrace the fact that excellent teamwork enables successful deliveries.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 17, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0053803).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mikael Wegelius, VP and Head of Compensation & Benefits, +358 40 628 2634
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70-211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173-846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
