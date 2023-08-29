Group Financial Controller to Recap Energy
Newr AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Newr AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in an exciting business segment and take part in the global green energy transition?
Recap Energy is an Energy as a Service (EaaS) business in a scale-up phase. Recap has business globally and focuses on investments in solar energy and energy storage projects.
In collaboration with Newr, Recap is looking for a Group Financial Controller to complement its Swedish finance team. This is a new position and a great opportunity to work with group accounting processes, ensure compliance and be part of building efficient consolidation processes. We're looking for candidates who want to continue their professional development in a company culture built upon trust and respect combined with the positive aspects of a scale-up - quick decision making in both external and internal decisions. Your base will be at our headquarters located in Eriksbergsgatan in central Stockholm, but hybrid working can be discussed.
Key responsibilities as Group Financial Controller:
• Drive the closing process of financial statements on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis together with the group CFO and Accounting Managers in Sweden, Spain, and Colombia.
• Ensuring accurate group accounting and group reporting for both the parent company and subsidiaries.
• Ensure compliance with applicable accounting standards (K3).
• Consolidated financial statements (monthly and quarterly), annual accounts and shareholder reporting.
• Key stakeholder in the implementation of the new group consolidation system.
• Ensure a systematized year closing process.
• Participate in the analysis and follow-up of the P/L and balance sheet.
• Developing processes concerning internal control.
• Act as support in financial transactions.
• Work closely with external auditors to ensure compliance of financial statements.
Professional background:
• Preferably academic qualifications in finance or accounting.
• 3-5 years' experience from auditing and/or working with group accounting or group reporting.
• Highly skilled in working with Excel.
• Fluent in English, good reading skills in Swedish. Spanish is a merit.
• Background within real-estate or financial market is a bonus.
Personality
At Recap we place a high value on the personality of a candidate, and it goes both ways; we need to be a good fit for you and the other way around. As Group Financial Controller you need to be an organized individual with high integrity. You have a problem-solving attitude and are good with details. You will need to have a flexible and constructive mindset in finding and overcoming challenges we face. To that, you're also open in your communication and pedagogical when providing explanations. We encourage you to try new ways of working and to be proactive.
About Recap
Recap Energy AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based clean energy company that develops and co-invests in commercial and industrial solar energy and battery storage projects through its energy-as-a-service model. Founded in 2010 on the vision to increase the speed of clean technology adoption by commercial and industrial clients with the combination of a simple service solution and financial innovation.
Working at Recap Energy
Our people are the most important asset we have. At Recap we rely on our diverse and highly skilled workforce who have the common vision of a more sustainable, affordable, and accessible energy future. Working at Recap means being part of an organization where mutual trust is key, and individual responsibility, empathy and respect are the fundamental values. We are an agile organization that encourages each person to thrive on what they're best at.
The selection will be made exclusively based on the candidate's capabilities and fit to the position. All persons who match this job description are encouraged to apply for the position. Recap is an equal opportunity employer and does not tolerate any sort of discrimination.
Send us your application!
Take this opportunity and join an organization that lays the foundation of a sustainable future. In this recruitment process Recap Energy partners with Newr. Selection of candidates is taking place continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding this recruitment, please contact responsible recruitment consultant Casper von Sivers at 073-561 78 70 or casper.vonsivers@newr.se
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Newr AB
(org.nr 559230-2615), https://newr.se/ Arbetsplats
Newr Kontakt
Casper von Sivers casper.vonsivers@newr.se 0735617870 Jobbnummer
8070240