Group Financial Controller to Alimak Group AB
2024-03-28
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With subsidiaries in 28 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 24 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,100 employees.
Learn more at corporate.alimakgroup.com
Group Financial Controller
What we are looking for Alimak Group is now looking for a Group Financial Controller to join the group accounting, reporting and control team. Location of the position is in the headquarter office in the center of Stockholm.
Alimak has grown rapidly during the last years, both organically and through acquisitions, and is planning on going forward in the same way. When you become part of Alimak Group, you join a dynamic and inclusive workplace where passion for the profession thrives. We offer a challenging environment that encourages personal and professional development, and we value your contributions.
You will work within the group accounting, reporting and control team that today includes 5 people, both in Sweden and France and will also work closely with the different divisions, the CFO and other department heads. We appreciate to work as a team.
You will report to the Head of Accounting, Reporting & Control.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Participation in the group consolidation process according to IFRS.
Review and analysis of month, quarter and year-end closes together with the finance control team.
Take key part of creating the interim and annual reports for the Group, including responsibility for writing the text in the finance back section.
Participate in the group forecast and budget consolidation.
Prepare various financial management materials, including management reporting.
Support analysis of the financial and operative results, including the group's inventory to better understand the company and derive actionable insights.
Participate in the implementation and integration of the newly acquired companies.
Provide support and training to subsidiaries on accounting and reporting matters.
Collaborate and drive the ongoing development and improvement of financial processes and routines and other ad-hoc tasks and projects within finance.
Your Profile
We believe that you have a bachelor's degree in finance, Accounting, or economics or equivalent education, as well as at least 5-6 years of experience from group reporting in a Swedish listed company with high reporting quality. Preferably with a background in auditing. You also have knowledge of IFRS and consolidation processes.
A genuine interest in systems, AARO knowledge is also very meritorious, and you want to develop within that field as there is a constant development of systems and close collaboration between various stake holders.
You possess excellent writing and verbal communication skills in both Swedish (mother tongue) and English, knowledge in French is an extra plus.
The role is wide with many internal and external contacts and therefore the right candidate needs to have good communications and social skills and of course, a genuine interest in accounting and IFRS.
Personal skills
To be successful in this position we want you to be ambitious and driven with strong analytical skills. As a person, you have a flexible mindset and are always looking for new improvements to continue developing the business and yourself. Furthermore, we want you to have a high sense of quality and take ownership of your tasks and deliveries. Finally, to succeed in the role you are a self-starter who enjoys working both high and low and pursues solving challenging problems.
