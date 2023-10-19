Group Financial Controller needed!
2023-10-19
We're seeking a skilled Senior Group Financial Controller for an 8-12 month project. If you thrive in fast-paced environments and are available to start in early November or even October, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You'll play a key role in monthly closings and integration projects, supporting our FR&C team. Strong knowledge of US GAAP and IFRS, with experience in driving accounting processes independently, is essential. Remote work is possible for up to 2 days/week after the first month.
You are offered
An opportunity to join an international company with good prospects for continued employment after a 6-month consulting assignment.
A work environment where all employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, regardless of their individual characteristics, and where diversity is promoted. Fundamental values play a significant role in communication, feedback, and recognition
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conducting high-quality group consolidation and reporting activities in compliance with relevant accounting policies and regulations.
• Ensuring meticulous documentation and registration of monthly and quarterly closing activities in the consolidation system (Hyperion).
• Contributing to various tasks within the FR&C domain and taking an active role in special projects directed by the FR&C team.
• Playing a crucial part in implementing defined projects and adapting to new reporting requirements resulting from ongoing integration efforts.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Fluent in spoken and written English.
• Education: Bachelor's or master's degree in relevant field.
• Competencies and Abilities: Solid understanding of Group accounting under US GAAP (and IFRS) and experience in independently driving accounting processes and projects. Preferred experience with Hyperion (HFM) and familiarity with companies complying with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX).
• Work Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in similar roles within larger companies.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Strong drive and genuine forward-thinking ability. Willingness to adapt and accustomed to working in fast-paced environments.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
