Group Execution Operator
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2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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Group Execution Operator
Global Performance Doer - Cross-Company Execution, Follow-Through & Operating Rhythm
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & Sister Companies Role Type: Hands-on doer / builder / operator (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are hiring a senior operator who can translate group-level ambition into consistent daily execution. This is not a hierarchical role. It is a hands-on position for someone who can identify what is stalled, create clarity, and move work forward.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent and staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses. We need operators who can take unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes and turn them into functional systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from anywhere may apply. The environment is execution-focused: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, and accountability.
The final employing entity, scope, and company placement will be confirmed after the interview process.
Your Mission
Create execution discipline across Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies by:
Turning decisions into action
Tracking ownership and accountability
Removing blockers
Ensuring priorities are delivered
Key Responsibilities
Run a weekly execution rhythm across projects, owners, deadlines, and blockers
Translate high-level priorities into clear action plans and visible scoreboards
Identify and eliminate slow, unclear, duplicated, or low-value work
Build decision logs, accountability trackers, and follow-through systems
Advance cross-company initiatives without waiting for perfect conditions
Protect founder and leadership time by absorbing operational noise and converting it into action
First 90 Days
Map all active initiatives and distinguish critical priorities from distractions
Launch a group execution dashboard (owners, deadlines, risks, status)
Establish a weekly operating cadence for priority projects
Reduce overdue or ownerless work through structured follow-up and clear decision-making
KPI Framework
Execution completion rate
Owner clarity
Reduction in blocked items
Founder time protected
Priority discipline
Cross-company delivery
Who We're Looking For
Calm, structured, and direct; able to push forward without unnecessary friction
Comfortable operating in ambiguity while creating order
Strong business judgment and prioritization under pressure
Focused on outcomes, not activity
Experienced enough to challenge constructively, humble enough to execute
This Role Is Not For You If
You require a fully defined role before taking action
You prioritize meetings, opinions, or process over delivered work
You wait for instructions instead of driving the next step
You avoid accountability tied to deadlines, metrics, and deliverables
You are seeking a status title rather than an operating role
Selection Process
We hire based on execution, not resume wording. The process may include:
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment tied to real business work
Reference checks with people who have seen you perform under pressure
Final conversation covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We are looking for people who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, ship work, and deliver results beyond normal expectations.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677662-1980528". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890729