Group Execution Operator

Ecareer AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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Group Execution Operator
Global Performance Doer - Cross-Company Execution, Follow-Through & Operating Rhythm
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & Sister Companies Role Type: Hands-on doer / builder / operator (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are hiring a senior operator who can translate group-level ambition into consistent daily execution. This is not a hierarchical role. It is a hands-on position for someone who can identify what is stalled, create clarity, and move work forward.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent and staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses. We need operators who can take unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes and turn them into functional systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from anywhere may apply. The environment is execution-focused: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, and accountability.
The final employing entity, scope, and company placement will be confirmed after the interview process.
Your Mission
Create execution discipline across Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies by:

Turning decisions into action

Tracking ownership and accountability

Removing blockers

Ensuring priorities are delivered

Key Responsibilities

Run a weekly execution rhythm across projects, owners, deadlines, and blockers

Translate high-level priorities into clear action plans and visible scoreboards

Identify and eliminate slow, unclear, duplicated, or low-value work

Build decision logs, accountability trackers, and follow-through systems

Advance cross-company initiatives without waiting for perfect conditions

Protect founder and leadership time by absorbing operational noise and converting it into action

First 90 Days

Map all active initiatives and distinguish critical priorities from distractions

Launch a group execution dashboard (owners, deadlines, risks, status)

Establish a weekly operating cadence for priority projects

Reduce overdue or ownerless work through structured follow-up and clear decision-making

KPI Framework

Execution completion rate

Owner clarity

Reduction in blocked items

Founder time protected

Priority discipline

Cross-company delivery

Who We're Looking For

Calm, structured, and direct; able to push forward without unnecessary friction

Comfortable operating in ambiguity while creating order

Strong business judgment and prioritization under pressure

Focused on outcomes, not activity

Experienced enough to challenge constructively, humble enough to execute

This Role Is Not For You If

You require a fully defined role before taking action

You prioritize meetings, opinions, or process over delivered work

You wait for instructions instead of driving the next step

You avoid accountability tied to deadlines, metrics, and deliverables

You are seeking a status title rather than an operating role

Selection Process
We hire based on execution, not resume wording. The process may include:

Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment tied to real business work

Reference checks with people who have seen you perform under pressure

Final conversation covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We are looking for people who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, ship work, and deliver results beyond normal expectations.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677662-1980528".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890729

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