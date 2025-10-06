Group DPO team member compliance officer
About this opportunity
Ericsson is looking for an accomplished and positive team member to strengthen its Group Data Protection Office. The critical role of the Office is to carry out thestatutory tasks under Article 39 GDPR for the parent company and main operational company of the Ericsson Group, as well as coordinating the reportingactivities of the Group's community of local DPOs and Privacy Managers and assessing and reporting levels of compliance within the Group to the audit andcompliance committee of the Board of Directors.
What you will
* Make a positive contribution to a highly qualified team of experts carrying out tasks delegated by the Group DPO within an independent assurance functionhosted within Ericsson's Group Legal Affairs.
* Have the confidence and ability to step up as a deputy DPO whenever needed.
* Communicate effectively and set up positive working relationships with your team members and key stakeholders at all levels within the organization.
* Deliver independent, courageous, fact-based recommendations and opinions.
* Act as an impartial facilitator between the business, supervisory authorities, and data subjects.
* Maintain and develop your expertise and professional skills, actively advocating for data protection rights within all areas of the business.
You will bring
* A law degree, in addition to at least one Data Protection and/or Privacy certification such as, CIPP/E, CIPM, with a proven record of expertise and experiencein the GDPR, Swedish and or other data protection laws.
* A minimum 7 years' continuous professional experience in data protection compliance. including at least 4 years of recent experience as a DPO.
* Solid experience working in a global matrix organization, preferably within the ICT sector or other regulated industry.
* A sound, demonstrable record of leading and running projects, whilst also able to work independently within time limits.
* Proficiency in English is required. The preferred candidate will also be able to communicate well in Swedish.
* Resilience, perseverance, and the ability to maintain a balanced perspective.
* A high level of integrity, and well-developed communication skills are critical to this role!
* The successful candidate should be independent, courageous, stress tolerant and able to remain calm under pressure, with their sense of humour intact!
Additional information:
Primary location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden. Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates. Last date to apply is 15th of sept.
